            

      Nothing appoints Vishal Bhola as president for India business

      In his new role at Nothing, Vishal Bhola will leverage his expertise in consumer tech and strategic business management.

      By  Storyboard18May 29, 2024 2:30 PM
      Vishal Bhola's journey includes over two decades at Unilever, where he held various key positions starting in India and expanding across South East Asia, the USA, Africa, China, and the global headquarters in London.

      London-based consumer tech brand Nothing announces the appointment of Vishal Bhola as president for Nothing India.

      In his new role at Nothing, Bhola will leverage his expertise in consumer tech and strategic business management.

      Carl Pei, chief executive officer and co-founder at Nothing, commented, “Vishal's vast experience and leadership in the global consumer goods industry make him a valuable addition to our team. We are excited to welcome him aboard and look forward to his contributions as we continue to innovate and redefine the tech landscape.”

      Bhola stated, “I am thrilled to be part of Nothing's journey. The company's iconic products and inspiring vision to make tech fun again resonate with me. I am eager to contribute to Nothing's next phase of growth and innovation.”

      Bhola's journey includes over two decades at Unilever, where he held various key positions starting in India and expanding across South East Asia, the USA, Africa, China, and the global headquarters in London. After his tenure at Unilever, Bhola joined Whirlpool as Managing Director, responsible for driving profitability and growth across the Indian subcontinent for Whirlpool Corporation.


      First Published on May 29, 2024 2:30 PM

