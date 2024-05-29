Nothing appoints Vishal Bhola as president for India business

London-based consumer tech brand Nothing announces the appointment of Vishal Bhola as president for Nothing India.

In his new role at Nothing, Bhola will leverage his expertise in consumer tech and strategic business management.

Carl Pei, chief executive officer and co-founder at Nothing, commented, “Vishal's vast experience and leadership in the global consumer goods industry make him a valuable addition to our team. We are excited to welcome him aboard and look forward to his contributions as we continue to innovate and redefine the tech landscape.”

Bhola stated, “I am thrilled to be part of Nothing's journey. The company's iconic products and inspiring vision to make tech fun again resonate with me. I am eager to contribute to Nothing's next phase of growth and innovation.”