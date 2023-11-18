comScore

Brand Makers

OpenAI board fires CEO Sam Altman; Co-founder Greg Brockman quits; CTO Mira Murati becomes interim CEO

Backed by billions of dollars from Microsoft, OpenAI kicked off the generative AI craze last November by releasing its ChatGPT chatbot, which became one of the world’s fastest-growing software applications.

By  Storyboard18Nov 18, 2023 10:00 AM
OpenAI board fires CEO Sam Altman; Co-founder Greg Brockman quits; CTO Mira Murati becomes interim CEO
Sam Altman (left, source: Moneycontrol) Greg Brockman (middle, source: Moneycontrol) Mira Murati (right, @miramurati/Twitter)

The board of the company behind ChatGPT late on November 17 fired OpenAI CEO Sam Altman – the human face of generative AI, as per Reuters.

OpenAI’s chief technology officer Mira Murati will serve as interim CEO, the company said, adding that it will conduct a formal search for a permanent CEO.

"Altman’s departure follows a deliberative review process by the board, which concluded that he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities,” OpenAI said in the blog.

Greg Brockman, OpenAI president and co-founder, who stepped down from the board as chairman as part of the management shuffle, quit the company, he announced on messaging platform X late on November 17. "Based on today’s news, I quit," he wrote.

Backed by billions of dollars from Microsoft, OpenAI kicked off the generative AI craze last November by releasing its ChatGPT chatbot, which became one of the world’s fastest-growing software applications.

Trained on reams of data, generative AI can create brand-new human-like content, helping users spin up term papers, complete science homework, and even write entire novels. After ChatGPT’s launch, regulators scrambled to catch up: the European Union revised its AI Act undefined and the U.S. kicked off AI regulation efforts.

Altman, who ran Y Combinator, is a serial entrepreneur and investor. He was the face of OpenAI and the wildly popular generative AI technology as he toured the world this year.

Altman posted on X shortly after OpenAI published its blog: ”i loved my time at openai. it was transformative for me personally, and hopefully the world a little bit. most of all i loved working with such talented people. will have more to say about what's next later.”


Tags
First Published on Nov 18, 2023 9:54 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Prateek Malpani moves on from Wakefit

Prateek Malpani moves on from Wakefit

Brand Makers

Volvo Car India onboards Jyotsana Singh Kaushik as director - marketing and PR

Volvo Car India onboards Jyotsana Singh Kaushik as director - marketing and PR

Brand Makers

Former Dentsu Creative India CCO Aalap Desai launches a new ad agency, TGTHR

Former Dentsu Creative India CCO Aalap Desai launches a new ad agency, TGTHR

Brand Makers

BetterPlace appoints Deepak Lamba as enterprise sales head

BetterPlace appoints Deepak Lamba as enterprise sales head

Brand Makers

Skincare has gone beyond need-based products: RSH Global's CMO Poulomi Roy

Skincare has gone beyond need-based products: RSH Global's CMO Poulomi Roy

Brand Makers

Ad veteran Helen Anchan passes away

Ad veteran Helen Anchan passes away

Brand Makers

AAAI re-elects Prasanth Kumar as president

AAAI re-elects Prasanth Kumar as president

Brand Makers

CXO Moves: Exec movements at Mercedes-Benz, Publicis Groupe, Dentsu, and more

CXO Moves: Exec movements at Mercedes-Benz, Publicis Groupe, Dentsu, and more