            

Page Industries appoints Karthik Yathindra as CEO

During his tenure with Page, Karthik Yathindra has held several leadership positions, overseeing areas of sales, retail, product, marketing and supply chain.

By  Storyboard18Jan 6, 2025 2:22 PM
Page Industries appoints Karthik Yathindra as CEO
With a career spanning over nine years at Page, Karthik Yathindra played a pivotal role in driving key initiatives and fostering a culture of innovation, teamwork and excellence, stated the company in a statement.

Page Industries Limited, the licensee for Jockey and Speedo appoints Karthik Yathindra as the chief executive officer, effective 01st April 2025.

With a career spanning over nine years at Page, Yathindra played a pivotal role in driving key initiatives and fostering a culture of innovation, teamwork and excellence, stated the company in a statement.

During his tenure with Page, he has held several leadership positions, overseeing areas of sales, retail, product, marketing and supply chain.

“I am honored to take on this new role and lead such a talented team,” said Yathindra. “I look forward to building on the strong foundation we’ve established, driving innovation, and continuing to deliver value to our consumers, partners and stakeholders.”

“We are thrilled to have Karthik as our new CEO,” said Ganesh V S, managing director, Page Industries Ltd. “Having worked alongside him for many years now, I am confident that his leadership will further strengthen our position in the industry and help us achieve our strategic goals.”


Tags
First Published on Jan 6, 2025 2:20 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company India names Arvind Bhandari as MD

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company India names Arvind Bhandari as MD

Brand Makers

Adidas aims to inspire women in sports with grassroots programs and role model partnerships: Neelendra Singh

Adidas aims to inspire women in sports with grassroots programs and role model partnerships: Neelendra Singh

Brand Makers

Dunzo Co-founder Kabeer Biswas set to join Flipkart Minutes as head of operations

Dunzo Co-founder Kabeer Biswas set to join Flipkart Minutes as head of operations

Brand Makers

2025: The Year Of...: Social commerce and video-assisted buying, says Myntra's Sunder Balasubramanian

2025: The Year Of...: Social commerce and video-assisted buying, says Myntra's Sunder Balasubramanian

Brand Makers

TikTok's North American ad sales head Sameer Singh steps down

TikTok's North American ad sales head Sameer Singh steps down

Brand Makers

Kotak Mahindra Bank’s COO and CTO Milind Nagnur resigns, cites personal reasons

Kotak Mahindra Bank’s COO and CTO Milind Nagnur resigns, cites personal reasons

Brand Makers

HUL likely to acquire skincare startup Minimalist in Rs 3,000 crore deal: Report

HUL likely to acquire skincare startup Minimalist in Rs 3,000 crore deal: Report