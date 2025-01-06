Page Industries appoints Karthik Yathindra as CEO

ADVERTISEMENT
Page Industries Limited, the licensee for Jockey and Speedo appoints Karthik Yathindra as the chief executive officer, effective 01st April 2025.
With a career spanning over nine years at Page, Yathindra played a pivotal role in driving key initiatives and fostering a culture of innovation, teamwork and excellence, stated the company in a statement.
During his tenure with Page, he has held several leadership positions, overseeing areas of sales, retail, product, marketing and supply chain.
“I am honored to take on this new role and lead such a talented team,” said Yathindra. “I look forward to building on the strong foundation we’ve established, driving innovation, and continuing to deliver value to our consumers, partners and stakeholders.”
“We are thrilled to have Karthik as our new CEO,” said Ganesh V S, managing director, Page Industries Ltd. “Having worked alongside him for many years now, I am confident that his leadership will further strengthen our position in the industry and help us achieve our strategic goals.”