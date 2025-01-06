Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company India names Arvind Bhandari as MD

ADVERTISEMENT
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company India appointed Arvind Bhandari as Managing Director, tapping a veteran of Nestle SA and other consumer goods companies to lead its operations. Previously, he served as global chief executive officer of Wyeth Nutrition and executive vice president at Nestle Nutrition.
Bhandari will serve for a period of five years or until he retires. He will also be chairman of the board of directors.
He began his career as an area sales manager at ITC Limited. Then, he joined JWT as an account supervisor, and moved to PepsiCo as brand manager. He joined Nestle India and held the position of marketing manager, and went on to hold senior leadership roles over a period.
He holds a degree in law and a masters in business administration.