Parminder Singh appointed as COO for Tatler Asia

Singh previously worked as the chief commercial and digital officer for Mediacorp.

By  Storyboard18Feb 23, 2024 3:44 PM
He has also held other prominent positions in the industry like managing director for Twitter in Southeast Asia, Middle East & North Africa. He was also a founding member for Twitter.

Tatler Asia, a fashion and lifestyle magazine has appointed Parminder Singh as its chief operating officer.

Singh has also held the role of managing director for Google - Google Display for APAC and other prominent positions at IBM, Apple, and more.

In a LinkedIn post, Singh shared, “Thank you, Mediacorp! Hello, Tatler! ‘Every new beginning comes from some other beginning's end,’ says a famous quote attributed to the Roman philosopher Seneca. Life and careers both possess a wonderful circularity. You close one chapter only to open another. So, here's to beautiful endings and exciting new beginnings!”


First Published on Feb 23, 2024 3:44 PM

