Parminder Singh appointed as COO for Tatler Asia

Tatler Asia, a fashion and lifestyle magazine has appointed Parminder Singh as its chief operating officer.
Singh previously worked as the chief commercial and digital officer for Mediacorp. He has also held other prominent positions in the industry like managing director for Twitter in Southeast Asia, Middle East & North Africa. He was also a founding member for Twitter.
Singh has also held the role of managing director for Google - Google Display for APAC and other prominent positions at IBM, Apple, and more.
In a LinkedIn post, Singh shared, “Thank you, Mediacorp! Hello, Tatler! ‘Every new beginning comes from some other beginning's end,’ says a famous quote attributed to the Roman philosopher Seneca. Life and careers both possess a wonderful circularity. You close one chapter only to open another. So, here's to beautiful endings and exciting new beginnings!”