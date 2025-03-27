Perplexity AI crosses $100 million in annual revenue

ADVERTISEMENT
Perplexity, the AI search engine startup, has achieved a significant milestone, crossing $100 million in annualized revenue just 20 months after the launch of its premium service, Perplexity Pro.
The company’s rapid growth is underscored by a 6.3x year-over-year increase in revenue, despite what CEO Aravind Srinivas describes as being "highly under-monetized."
In a LinkedIn post, Srinivas expressed pride in the company's performance, noting the impressive pace at which it reached this landmark, alongside the potential for even greater growth in the future.
Perplexity’s revenue model includes a free plan for users, a $20-per-month Pro plan offering expanded features, and an enterprise plan priced at $40 per month per seat for businesses with fewer than 250 employees.