P&G's GenAI model ChatPG enables simplification and communication: Kumar Venkatasubramanian

In a keynote address at the Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA) CEO Conference 2025, Kumar Venkatasubramanian, CEO of P&G India, introduced several initiatives revolutionizing the way the company operates on a global scale.

He emphasized the pivotal role of ChatPG, an internal tool designed to streamline communication and decision-making across P&G's expansive workforce of employees worldwide.

"ChatPG has become a massive enabler, not just of simplification, but also of effective communication within the organization," Venkatasubramanian remarked.

He explained that the tool empowers employees to quickly access valuable historical insights and receive real-time answers to questions—removing the need for manual research or navigating through extensive archives.

As P&G operates in more than 120 countries, maintaining clear and efficient communication is paramount. "For a global organization, where interactions span continents and departments, technology like ChatPG ensures that we’re informed and aligned, which is essential for making proactive, future-focused decisions," he said.

This forward-thinking approach ties into the broader theme of constructive disruption, a principle that has guided P&G for over 180 years.

Venkatasubramanian described how the company embraces constructive disruption by staying ahead of market trends, understanding evolving consumer needs, and innovating proactively rather than reacting to external disruptions.