Pidilite Industries brings on board Manish Dubey as chief marketing officer

Pidilite Industries, a leading manufacturer of construction, specialty chemicals and art and craft products has appointed Manish Dubey as its chief marketing officer (CMO).
Commenting on the development, Bharat Puri, managing director, Pidilite Industries, said, "We are delighted to welcome Manish Dubey to the Pidilite family. His deep expertise in branding, digital marketing, and leadership will undoubtedly strengthen our marketing strategies and contribute to our continued success."
In his prior role at ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Dubey held the position of chief of marketing and e-commerce. An alumnus of IIM Bangalore, Dubey has also held senior marketing positions in companies like General Mills and Asian Paints.
On his new assignment Dubey said, “Pidilite's focus on building iconic brands and solid customer connect keeps them at the industry forefront. I'm excited to join the company and use my experience to further drive impactful marketing and digital strategies.”