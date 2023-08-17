comScore

Brand Makers

Pidilite Industries brings on board Manish Dubey as chief marketing officer

In his prior role at ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Manish Dubey held the position of chief of marketing and e-commerce.

By  Storyboard18Aug 17, 2023 12:33 PM
Pidilite Industries brings on board Manish Dubey as chief marketing officer
An alumnus of IIM Bangalore, Manish Dubey has also held senior marketing positions in companies like General Mills and Asian Paints.

Pidilite Industries, a leading manufacturer of construction, specialty chemicals and art and craft products has appointed Manish Dubey as its chief marketing officer (CMO).

Commenting on the development, Bharat Puri, managing director, Pidilite Industries, said, "We are delighted to welcome Manish Dubey to the Pidilite family. His deep expertise in branding, digital marketing, and leadership will undoubtedly strengthen our marketing strategies and contribute to our continued success."

In his prior role at ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Dubey held the position of chief of marketing and e-commerce. An alumnus of IIM Bangalore, Dubey has also held senior marketing positions in companies like General Mills and Asian Paints.

On his new assignment Dubey said, “Pidilite's focus on building iconic brands and solid customer connect keeps them at the industry forefront. I'm excited to join the company and use my experience to further drive impactful marketing and digital strategies.”


Tags
First Published on Aug 17, 2023 11:56 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

IQOO appoints Shwetank Pandey as chief gaming officer

IQOO appoints Shwetank Pandey as chief gaming officer

Brand Makers

Zoo Media appoints Akhilesh Sabharwal as chief technology officer

Zoo Media appoints Akhilesh Sabharwal as chief technology officer

Brand Makers

Colgate reaches nine out of ten Indian households

Colgate reaches nine out of ten Indian households

Brand Makers

Punt Partners appoints Kunal Sawant as head of sales for martech

Punt Partners appoints Kunal Sawant as head of sales for martech

Brand Makers

My role is to ensure leadership teams are sober about how they approach technology, says WPP Chief AI Officer

My role is to ensure leadership teams are sober about how they approach technology, says WPP Chief AI Officer

Brand Makers

Bacardi’s Zeenah Vilcassim joins Zomato Live Entertainment as CEO

Bacardi’s Zeenah Vilcassim joins Zomato Live Entertainment as CEO

Brand Makers

CXO Moves: Exec movements at Coca-Cola, Havas, Bacardi, Meta and more

CXO Moves: Exec movements at Coca-Cola, Havas, Bacardi, Meta and more