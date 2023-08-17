Pidilite Industries brings on board Manish Dubey as chief marketing officer

Pidilite Industries, a leading manufacturer of construction, specialty chemicals and art and craft products has appointed Manish Dubey as its chief marketing officer (CMO).

Commenting on the development, Bharat Puri, managing director, Pidilite Industries, said, "We are delighted to welcome Manish Dubey to the Pidilite family. His deep expertise in branding, digital marketing, and leadership will undoubtedly strengthen our marketing strategies and contribute to our continued success."

In his prior role at ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Dubey held the position of chief of marketing and e-commerce. An alumnus of IIM Bangalore, Dubey has also held senior marketing positions in companies like General Mills and Asian Paints.