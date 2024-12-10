            
Poonawalla Fincorp appoints Salil Hajarnis as Chief Technology Officer

As CTO, Salil Hajarnis will shape the company's technology roadmap, enhance operational efficiency, and deliver superior customer experiences.

By  Storyboard18Dec 10, 2024 2:23 PM
With over two decades of experience in technology leadership, Salil Hajarnis has consistently delivered impactful results in roles spanning enterprise architecture, software engineering, and AI integration, highlighted the company in a statement. At Fiserv, as head of technology for India, he led major initiatives including AI and API-enabled solutions, real-time integrations, and platform modernization across key markets in India, ASEAN, and Australia.

Poonawalla Fincorp Limited, a Cyrus Poonawalla Group-promoted non-banking finance company, announced the appointment of Salil Hajarnis as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). His appointment was approved by the board of directors on September 11, 2024, and will take effect on December 10, 2024. Hajarnis will lead the company's technology strategy, focusing on digital transformation and AI-driven customer solutions.

Prior to Fiserv, Hajarnis held senior roles at Capgemini, where he managed complex transformations and built technology-driven customer experiences and aided in building the technology strategy for lending businesses of global financial institutions. His expertise includes modernizing legacy systems, enhancing platform capabilities, and delivering innovative lending and payment solutions.

Commenting on the appointment, Arvind Kapil, Managing Director and CEO, Poonawalla Fincorp, said, "Salil’s expertise in AI, enterprise architecture, and digital innovation makes him an invaluable addition to our leadership team. His proven ability to execute large-scale technology transformations will be instrumental in enhancing customer experiences and driving our competitive edge in the NBFC space."

Expressing his vision for the role, Hajarnis said, "It’s an exciting time to be part of Poonawalla Fincorp’s journey as it redefines the financial services landscape. I look forward to collaborating with the team to create scalable, future-ready technology solutions that not only enhance efficiency but also set new benchmarks in customer satisfaction."

As CTO, he will shape the company's technology roadmap, enhance operational efficiency, and deliver superior customer experiences, further added the company in a statement.


First Published on Dec 10, 2024 2:14 PM

