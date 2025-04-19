MIB's Sanjiv Shankar transferred ahead of WAVES; Prabhat named Additional Secretary in I&B Ministry

ADVERTISEMENT
The government on Friday announced the appointment of Sanjiv Shankar, a 1993-batch officer of the Indian Revenue Service, as Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.
Shankar is currently serving as Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. A veteran of tax administration, he has played a key role in shaping public policy related to media regulation and digital governance. His academic credentials include a degree in public policy and taxation from Duke University’s Sanford School of Public Policy.
In a concurrent appointment, Prabhat, a 1993-batch officer of the Indian Railway Personnel Service, has been named Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. He has held various leadership roles in the Indian Railways, with a particular emphasis on human resource management and institutional administration.
Abhishek Singh, a 1995-batch Indian Administrative Service officer of the Nagaland cadre, has been appointed Director General of the National Informatics Centre (NIC), under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.
Singh will assume the post in the rank and pay of Additional Secretary to the Government of India and will continue to hold his additional charge as Additional Secretary in the ministry.
With more than 29 years of service in governance, policy, and digital public administration, Singh is widely regarded as a leading voice in India’s technology-driven reforms. He previously served as Chief Executive Officer of MyGov India and the National e-Governance Division, where he was instrumental in shaping and implementing nationwide e-governance initiatives.
Singh is an alumnus of Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government, where he earned a Master’s in Public Administration as a Mason Fellow in 2013.