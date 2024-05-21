            

      R/GA appoints Krishnan Menon as managing director, Southeast Asia

      Previously, Krishnan Menon was Ogilvy's president, experience, Asia.

      May 21, 2024
      At Ogilvy, Krishnan Menon led the Ogilvy Experience practice, overseeing leadership, client partnerships, collaboration within WPP, and talent cultivation. (Image source: Media)

      Krishnan Menon, who led Ogilvy as president, experience, Asia, has joined R/GA, Los Angeles based innovation consultancy, and digital design and advertising agency as managing director, Southeast Asia.

      At Ogilvy, Menon led the Ogilvy Experience practice, overseeing leadership, client partnerships, collaboration within WPP, and talent cultivation.

      His role was focused on advancing customer experience strategies, embracing the necessity for agility to meet the evolving demands of customers. He devised integrated solutions that unify digital and physical touch-points, ensuring a seamless, omnichannel experience journey. He has worked on clients such as Unilever, TCCC, Mondelez, L’Oréal, PVH, Nestle, Colgate, Kenvue, KFC, HSBC, and others.

      Menon began his career at DIREM Marketing Services, and went on to work across Kinetic Worldwide, Wunderman Thompson and dentsu.


