Salt Brand Solutions appoints Sagar Mahabaleshwarkar as executive director

ADVERTISEMENT
Salt Brand solutions has announced the appointment of renowned creative professional Sagar Mahabaleshwarkar as its new Executive Director.
Known for his outstanding track record and global expertise, Mahabaleshwarkar's leadership will enrich Salt's creative vision and fortify its reputation as a cutting-edge brand powerhouse.
Welcoming him on board, Mahesh Chauhan (fondly called Mash), Director at Salt Brand Solutions, expressed his enthusiasm: “Sagar is the partner I have been looking for, for some time now! We have been friends for decades and have worked together in the past. We bring different strengths to the table to create an irresistible value proposition. Sagar’s coming on board adds great value to our clients and makes me truly excited for the Salt 2.0 journey in 2025.”
Mahabaleshwarkar, who has previously joined forces with Chauhan at both Ogilvy and Rediffusion, also shared his excitement about reuniting with a long-time collaborator: “My first two innings with Mahesh at Ogilvy and Rediffusion built a powerful partnership that delivered iconic campaigns for Tata Safari, Sumo, Amaron Batteries, and Airtel. Over the years, we’ve developed a deep understanding of each other’s strengths, driven by a shared passion for creative excellence.”
With extensive experience in markets across India, Singapore, China, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Myanmar, Mahabaleshwarkar has led numerous award-winning campaigns, successfully translating innovative ideas into mass media advertising, retail design, and experiential concepts.