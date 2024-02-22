comScore            

Sephora appoints Samyukta Ganesh Iyer as chief experience officer, vice president and head of marketing

In her new role, Samyukta Ganesh Iyer is crafting brand Sephora for the Indian diaspora with a narrative that helps the consumer experience the brand in a truly immersive and meaningful manner.

By  Storyboard18Feb 22, 2024 7:20 PM
Samyukta Ganesh Iyer started her career at Grey Worldwide, and went on to work across Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, Lumiere Business Solutions, Parle Agro, Unilever, Baskin Robbins and Kaya.

Samyukta Ganesh Iyer has joined Sephora as chief experience officer : vice president and head of marketing. In her new role, she is crafting brand Sephora for the Indian diaspora with a narrative that helps the consumer experience the brand in a truly immersive and meaningful manner. Her skills range from consumer behaviour, integrated marketing, marketing strategy, brand development and storytelling.

With 16 years of experience, Iyer has looked into the marketing operations of brands such as Frooti, Appy, Digene, Vaseline, Asian paints, Lakme, and Baskin Robbins. She is also the winner of Cannes Young Lion three times in a row.


