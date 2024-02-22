Nikhil Sharma joins Perfetti Van Melle India as managing director

Nikhil Sharma has joined Italian confectionery major Perfetti Van Melle as its new managing director for the India market. Storyboard18 broke the news on January 30.
Sharma was perviously the managing director of Perfetti Van Melle Vietnam.
Sharma’s journey began with Perfetti Van Melle (PVM) in 1999 as a Management Trainee, serving various roles in Sales and Marketing. He was heading the Marketing function in 2012. From 2015 he moved to General Management and went overseas to head PVM Philippines, followed by being appointed the Managing Director of PVM Vietnam.
During his previous stint in India, under his leadership, PVM launched several successful campaigns - Alpenliebe Kajol & the Crocodile, Re-launch of Big Babol ads, Chlormint Salman Khan campaign of Dobara mat Poochna and Lollipops – Lagey Raho to mention a few.