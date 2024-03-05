comScore            

Brand Makers

SKODA's Rahul Pansare joins Stellantis

Rahul Pansare has also worked with Volkswagen India, Reliance Big Entertainment, Philip Morris and Fiat India.

By  Storyboard18Mar 5, 2024 4:57 PM
SKODA's Rahul Pansare joins Stellantis
Interestingly, this is Pansare's second stint with the automobile company. Previously, he served as Head of Marketing and PR between February 2018 and May 2023. (Image source: LinkedIn)

Former SKODA Head of Marketing, Rahul Pansare has announced on LinkedIn that he has joined Stellantis as its Group Marketing Head for India (Jeep & Citroen). Pansare is known for his ability to identify future trends, growth opportunities and volume forecast, strong visual sense and ability to translate new ideas into action plans for implementation and strong interpersonal skills and effective communication with leadership qualities.

Interestingly, this is Pansare's second stint with the automobile company. Previously, he served as Head of Marketing and PR between February 2018 and May 2023.

The marketing professional has also worked for Volkswagen India as Head of Marketing and Communication between 2015 and 2016. Pansare has also worked with Volkswagen India, Reliance Big Entertainment, Philip Morris and Fiat India.


Tags
First Published on Mar 5, 2024 4:49 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Rihanna's double debut in India: Private concert and now Fenty Beauty launch

Rihanna's double debut in India: Private concert and now Fenty Beauty launch

Brand Makers

Bacardi India announces Mahesh Kanchan as marketing director for India & neighboring countries

Bacardi India announces Mahesh Kanchan as marketing director for India & neighboring countries

Brand Makers

Pernod Ricard India elevates Gagandeep Sethi as head of sustainability and responsibility

Pernod Ricard India elevates Gagandeep Sethi as head of sustainability and responsibility

Brand Makers

Nidhi Khare to be Consumer Affairs secretary; takes over from Rohit Kumar Singh

Nidhi Khare to be Consumer Affairs secretary; takes over from Rohit Kumar Singh

Brand Makers

EaseMyTrip's Rikant Pittie elected as Confederation of Indian Industry's vice chairman

EaseMyTrip's Rikant Pittie elected as Confederation of Indian Industry's vice chairman

Brand Makers

Rafael Oliveira steps down as Kraft Heinz's president - international

Rafael Oliveira steps down as Kraft Heinz's president - international

Brand Makers

Indian consumers prioritize overall experience of owning a vehicle over initial cost: CarDekho's Charu Kishnani

Indian consumers prioritize overall experience of owning a vehicle over initial cost: CarDekho's Charu Kishnani
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!