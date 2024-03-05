SKODA's Rahul Pansare joins Stellantis

Former SKODA Head of Marketing, Rahul Pansare has announced on LinkedIn that he has joined Stellantis as its Group Marketing Head for India (Jeep & Citroen). Pansare is known for his ability to identify future trends, growth opportunities and volume forecast, strong visual sense and ability to translate new ideas into action plans for implementation and strong interpersonal skills and effective communication with leadership qualities.
Interestingly, this is Pansare's second stint with the automobile company. Previously, he served as Head of Marketing and PR between February 2018 and May 2023.
The marketing professional has also worked for Volkswagen India as Head of Marketing and Communication between 2015 and 2016. Pansare has also worked with Volkswagen India, Reliance Big Entertainment, Philip Morris and Fiat India.