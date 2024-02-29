Sridhar Ramaswamy joins Snowflake as chief executive officer

American cloud computing–based data cloud company Snowflake has brought Sridhar Ramaswamy on board as chief executive officer. Ramaswamy succeeds Frank Slootman, who announced his retirement. But, he will continue to serve as chairman of the board.
Ramaswamy said, “I’m honored and beyond excited as we start a new phase of the Snowflake journey together. Snowflake is a once-in-a-generation company and a truly special place.”
He added, “I love our customer-first obsession to deliver a tightly integrated and efficient platform. I am excited by the expansiveness of our vision around a true Data Cloud: where data and applications come together for our customers and our developer partners.”
Ramaswamy started his career at Telecordia Technologies, and went on to work across Bell Labs, Lucent Technologies, E.piphany, Google and Neeva.