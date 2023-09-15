Srinivasan K Swamy elected as chairman of ABC

Srinivasan K. Swamy, executive chairman of R K Swamy Hansa Group has been unanimously elected as the Chairman of Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) for the year 2023-2024.

Swamy currently serves as the chairman of Asian Federation of Advertising Associations. He was earlier president / chairman of International Advertising Association (IAA), IAA India Chapter, Confederation of Asian Advertising Agency Associations, Advertising Agencies Association of India, Advertising Standards Council of India, All India Management Association, Madras Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Madras Management Association.

Swamy was also awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI).

Riyad Mathew, chief associate editor and director of Malayala Manorama representing Publisher Members on the Council was unanimously elected as the deputy chairman of the Bureau for the year 2023-2024.

Mohit Jain, executive director of Bennett, Coleman & Co. representing Publisher Members on the Council was unanimously elected as the Hon. Secretary of the Bureau for the year 2023-2024.

Vikram Sakhuja, partner and group chief executive officer media and OOH of Madison Communications representing Advertising Agencies Members on the Council was unanimously re-elected as the Hon. Treasurer of the Bureau for the year 2023-2024.