Suvonil Chatterjee resigns as Ola Electric’s Chief Technology and Product Officer

Ola Electric's Chief Technology and Product Officer (CTPO), Suvonil Chatterjee, has resigned, as per the media reports. Chatterjee, who had been with the company since 2017, was considered one of the most influential figures at Ola Electric.

Chatterjee’s departure follows a series of exits from Ola Electric’s top management. Suvonil Chatterjee, a BITS Pilani graduate, joined Ola as the head of design for the company’s flagship cab business in 2017. His contributions quickly made him a key player in the company’s vision. In 2021, he was promoted to Chief Product Officer, and the following year, he took on the role of Chief Technology and Product Officer, where he was instrumental in the development of high-profile products such as Ola Krutrim and Ola Maps. These innovations were touted by founder Bhavish Aggarwal as potential disruptors to industry giants like Microsoft and Google.

Prior to Chatterjee’s resignation, Ola Electric had already seen the exit of its co-founder and former Chief Technology Officer, Ankit Bhati, in 2019. Earlier this year, the company also lost Pramendra Tomar, its company secretary and compliance officer, who resigned for personal reasons. Despite these changes, Ola Electric has continued to push ahead with its electric vehicle initiatives, including the much-anticipated Ola S1 electric scooter, which has seen significant consumer interest.