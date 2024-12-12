            
  • Home
  • brand-makers
  • swiggy-elevates-sidharth-bhakoo-to-chief-business-officer-food-marketplace-50334

Swiggy elevates Sidharth Bhakoo to Chief Business Officer - Food Marketplace

Previously, Sidharth Bhakoo led Swiggy as vice president - national business head.

By  Storyboard18Dec 12, 2024 4:41 PM
Swiggy elevates Sidharth Bhakoo to Chief Business Officer - Food Marketplace
Sidharth Bhakoo began his career at GE Money as product manager - consumer durable and two wheeler, joined the Royal Bank of Scotland as program manager - business banking, India, and then he was elevated to senior relationship manager. Then, he joined Vodafone as senior manager - SME sales, Vodafone Business Services, and then was promoted to GM & sales head, Vodafone Business Services.

Sidharth Bhakoo, who led Swiggy as vice president - national business head, has been elevated to the role of chief business officer - food marketplace.

Bhakoo began his career at GE Money as product manager - consumer durable and two wheeler, joined the Royal Bank of Scotland as program manager - business banking, India, and then he was elevated to senior relationship manager. Then, he joined Vodafone as senior manager - SME sales, Vodafone Business Services, and then was promoted to GM & sales head, Vodafone Business Services.

In this role, Bhakoo managed and drive circle sales budgets for Vodafone Business Services by leading a diverse & large team covering key business functions such as Sales & Account Management, Channel & Program Management, Technical Pre-sales, Customer Service, Customer acquisition & marketing.

His areas of professional expertise include team management, B2B sales and distribution, channel management, key account management, business development, program management across Telecom and Banking. His innings at Swiggy began as AVP, regional business head - North, East & Central India.


Tags
First Published on Dec 12, 2024 4:41 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Zee Learn Limited appoints Mayank Jain as COO

Zee Learn Limited appoints Mayank Jain as COO

Brand Makers

NIVEA India announces Srikanth Iyer as Sales Director

NIVEA India announces Srikanth Iyer as Sales Director

Brand Makers

Publicis Groupe's Arthur Sadoun on Omnicom-IPG deal: a “positive” for industry, should make for “a lot of fun”

Publicis Groupe's Arthur Sadoun on Omnicom-IPG deal: a “positive” for industry, should make for “a lot of fun”

Brand Makers

P&G's Shailesh Sathyanarayanan takes over as Oral Care category leader; Gopalakrishnan Kalianna's assignment changed

P&G's Shailesh Sathyanarayanan takes over as Oral Care category leader; Gopalakrishnan Kalianna's assignment changed

Brand Makers

Yes Bank appoints Manish Jain as Executive Director

Yes Bank appoints Manish Jain as Executive Director

Brand Makers

Dentsu India names Abhirup Datta as CEO - Sokrati

Dentsu India names Abhirup Datta as CEO - Sokrati

Brand Makers

WPP appoints Accenture’s Prashant Mehta as MD for Global Delivery Centre

WPP appoints Accenture’s Prashant Mehta as MD for Global Delivery Centre