Swiggy elevates Sidharth Bhakoo to Chief Business Officer - Food Marketplace

ADVERTISEMENT
Sidharth Bhakoo, who led Swiggy as vice president - national business head, has been elevated to the role of chief business officer - food marketplace.
Bhakoo began his career at GE Money as product manager - consumer durable and two wheeler, joined the Royal Bank of Scotland as program manager - business banking, India, and then he was elevated to senior relationship manager. Then, he joined Vodafone as senior manager - SME sales, Vodafone Business Services, and then was promoted to GM & sales head, Vodafone Business Services.
In this role, Bhakoo managed and drive circle sales budgets for Vodafone Business Services by leading a diverse & large team covering key business functions such as Sales & Account Management, Channel & Program Management, Technical Pre-sales, Customer Service, Customer acquisition & marketing.
His areas of professional expertise include team management, B2B sales and distribution, channel management, key account management, business development, program management across Telecom and Banking. His innings at Swiggy began as AVP, regional business head - North, East & Central India.