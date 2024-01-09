comScore

Swiggy Instamart’s vice president Sidharth Satpathy quits

Anirban Roy, who is currently the performance marketing head of Amazon India, will step into Sidharth Satpathy’s shoes.

By  Storyboard18Jan 9, 2024 10:39 AM
Sidharth Satpathy began his career at HP. He has also worked with companies like Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, Johnson & Johnson, Marico and Reckitt Benckiser.

To head Swiggy mall, Swiggy has roped in Dipak Krishnamani, who is another senior executive from Amazon.

Swiggy has witnessed top level exits in the past eight months.

Former chief technology officer Dale Vaz resigned in April 2023 to sow the seeds of his own wealth tech firm Aaritya Tech. Then in May 2023, former vice president and head of brand and product marketing, Ashish Lingamneni also stepped down from his position.

Nishad Kenkre, who led Instamart as vice president, head of revenue and growth, too moved on from the company.

Anuj Rathi, who worked as SVP - revenue and growth at Swiggy called it quits to join the fintech company Jupiter.


First Published on Jan 9, 2024 10:39 AM

