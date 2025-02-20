Tata Consumer Products extends MD & CEO Sunil D’Souza’s tenure for five more years

ADVERTISEMENT
Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) has announced the extension of Sunil D’Souza’s tenure as Managing Director & CEO for another five years. The company’s board approved the decision during its meeting on Thursday, January 30, 2025, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.
D’Souza’s new term will commence on April 4, 2025, and will run until April 3, 2030, subject to shareholder approval.
Having led TCPL since April 2020, D’Souza has played a key role in the company’s growth and transformation. Before joining Tata Consumer Products, he served as the Managing Director of Whirlpool India for over four years and spent nearly 15 years at PepsiCo, holding various leadership positions.
The decision to extend his tenure highlights TCPL’s confidence in his leadership as the company continues its strategic expansion in the consumer goods sector.