Tata Motors' Q3 profit declines 23% to Rs 5,451 crore, revenue up 2.7%

Tata Motors has announced its Quarter 3 earnings for fiscal year 2025 on Wednesday. The automaker reported a 23 percent decline in its net profit to Rs 5,451 crore year-on-year in Q3. In the previous fiscal, the company's profit was Rs 7,025 crore in Q3.
The revenue climbed marginally at 2.7 percent YoY. Tata Motors Q3 FY 25 revenue increased to Rs 113,575 crore in Q3 from Rs 110,577 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
According to the company, the EV volumes witnessed a 5.8 percent increase YoY. In Q3, the whole EV volumes stood at 16.1k units compared to 15.2 in Q3 FY 24.
Tata CV reported revenue of Rs 18.4K crore, marking an 8.4% year-on-year (YoY) decline. In the Tata PV segment, Q3 FY25 revenue declined 4.3% YoY to Rs 12.4K crore, while EBITDA margin improved 120 bps YoY to 7.8%.
The domestic vahan market share for year-to-date FY25 was 37.7 percent, the company said in its filing.
"Market leadership maintained in EV segment, despite growing competition, with highest-ever personal segment registrations in Q3," the company said.
The company has expected quarter-on-quarter growth in wholesales on the back of lower channel inventories and festivities in March 2025.
JLR wholesales to improve further in Q4 backed by retail growth; remain watchful on the overall demand situation, particularly China, Tata Motors added.