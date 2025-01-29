            
  • Home
  • brand-makers
  • tata-motors-q3-profit-declines-23-to-rs-5451-crore-revenue-up-2-7-54940

Tata Motors' Q3 profit declines 23% to Rs 5,451 crore, revenue up 2.7%

Tata Motors Q3 FY 25 revenue increased to Rs 113,575 crore in Q3 from Rs 110,577 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal

By  Storyboard18Jan 29, 2025 6:09 PM
Tata Motors' Q3 profit declines 23% to Rs 5,451 crore, revenue up 2.7%
Tata Motors Q3 FY 25 revenue increased to Rs 113,575 crore in Q3 FY25

Tata Motors has announced its Quarter 3 earnings for fiscal year 2025 on Wednesday. The automaker reported a 23 percent decline in its net profit to Rs 5,451 crore year-on-year in Q3. In the previous fiscal, the company's profit was Rs 7,025 crore in Q3.

The revenue climbed marginally at 2.7 percent YoY. Tata Motors Q3 FY 25 revenue increased to Rs 113,575 crore in Q3 from Rs 110,577 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

According to the company, the EV volumes witnessed a 5.8 percent increase YoY. In Q3, the whole EV volumes stood at 16.1k units compared to 15.2 in Q3 FY 24.

Tata CV reported revenue of Rs 18.4K crore, marking an 8.4% year-on-year (YoY) decline. In the Tata PV segment, Q3 FY25 revenue declined 4.3% YoY to Rs 12.4K crore, while EBITDA margin improved 120 bps YoY to 7.8%.

The domestic vahan market share for year-to-date FY25 was 37.7 percent, the company said in its filing.

"Market leadership maintained in EV segment, despite growing competition, with highest-ever personal segment registrations in Q3," the company said.

The company has expected quarter-on-quarter growth in wholesales on the back of lower channel inventories and festivities in March 2025.

JLR wholesales to improve further in Q4 backed by retail growth; remain watchful on the overall demand situation, particularly China, Tata Motors added.


Tags
First Published on Jan 29, 2025 6:09 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Maruti Suzuki reports 12.6% rise in profit in Q3 FY25; Compact segment sales decline

Maruti Suzuki reports 12.6% rise in profit in Q3 FY25; Compact segment sales decline

Brand Makers

Maruti Suzuki Board approves re-appointment of Hisashi Takeuchi as MD & CEO until 2028

Maruti Suzuki Board approves re-appointment of Hisashi Takeuchi as MD & CEO until 2028

Brand Makers

Google CMO encourages young professionals to embrace career flexibility

Google CMO encourages young professionals to embrace career flexibility

Brand Makers

Sony announces major leadership changes; Hiroku Totoki becomes new CEO

Sony announces major leadership changes; Hiroku Totoki becomes new CEO

Brand Makers

PM Modi sees vast opportunities for 'concert economy' after Coldplay's successful tour

PM Modi sees vast opportunities for 'concert economy' after Coldplay's successful tour

Brand Makers

Mahindra Finance appoints Anu Raj as the head of marketing

Mahindra Finance appoints Anu Raj as the head of marketing

Brand Makers

Zomato onboards Shalin Bhatt to head the dining vertical

Zomato onboards Shalin Bhatt to head the dining vertical