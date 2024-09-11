Tata Motors' Shailesh Chandra takes charge as SIAM President

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, has been elected as the new President of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) for the term 2024-2025. SIAM, the apex body representing India's automobile industry made the announcement on Tuesday following an executive committee meeting, as per reports.
Chandra, who previously held the position of Vice-President at SIAM, succeeds Vinod Aggarwal, Managing Director and CEO of Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles (VECV).
In addition to Chandra's appointment, the committee elected Shenu Agarwal, Managing Director and CEO of Ashok Leyland, as Vice-President of SIAM for the upcoming term.
Daimler India Commercial Vehicles CEO and Managing Director Satyakam Arya was named the organization's treasurer.