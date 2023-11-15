comScore

Tech Mahindra appoints Peeyush Dubey as chief marketing officer

Prior to this, Peeyush Dubey was the chief marketing and strategy officer at TheMathCompany.

By  Storyboard18Nov 15, 2023 4:59 PM
Peeyush Dubey began his career at IDS NEXT Business Solutions, and went on to work in companies like IGATE, Infosys, Mindtree and Larsen & Toubro Infotech.

Peeyush Dubey has been brought on board by Tech Mahindra as the chief marketing officer. Previously, he was the chief marketing and strategy officer at TheMathCompany. During his stint, Dubey was responsible for leading global marketing and strategy functions.

During his stint as the global marketing head, high-tech and manufacturing vertical at Infosys, he was responsible for marketing planning, budgeting, team management, go-to-marketing approach, demand generation campaigns and integrated marketing communications across North America, Europe and Asia.

Tech Mahindra, which is part of the Mahindra Group is a multinational information technology services and consulting company.


First Published on Nov 15, 2023 4:59 PM

