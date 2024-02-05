CXO Moves: Exec movements across Mercedes-Benz, Swiggy, H&M, Ola, SkodaAuto Volkswagen and more

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.
Amrit Baid
Previous: Customer experience manager, Mercedes-Benz AG
Present: General manager - marketing and customer experience, Mercedes-Benz India
Mercedes-Benz elevates Amrit Baid in a new role. He started his career at Mercedes-Benz as manager - marketing communications.
Manoj Bhat
Present: Managing director and chief executive officer, Mahindra Holidays Resorts India
Mahindra Holidays Resorts India has appointed Manoj Bhat as managing director and chief executive officer. His role will become effective starting May 17, 2024. Bhat steps into the shoes of Kavinder Singh as the MD and CEO.
Gourav Rakshit
Previous: Chief operating officer, Viacom18 Digital
Gourav Rakshit moves on from Viacom18. He has worked in companies like Nestle, Planetasia, Infosys Consulting and People Interactive.
Lucky Saini
Previous: Vice president and head of brand, Meesho
Present: Head of marketing and growth, CheQ
Lucky Saini joins fintech company CheQ in a new role. Saini has worked across Technopark Advisors, Star TV Network, Autumn Worldwide, Ogilvy & Mather, Manipal Global Education, Flipkart, Dentsu and Vedantu.
Prantik Mazumdar
Previous: Managing director, CXM Group - Dentsu International, Singapore
Present: President, TiE Singapore
Prantik Mazumdar has joined TiE Singapore as president. Mazumdar started his career at Accenture as a summer intern and went on to work across IE Singapore, StrategiCom, Pinstorm, Time International, Gamechanger Sports Ventures, Learncool and Dentsu International.
Ashwath Swaminathan
Previous: Vice president - oral care and deodorants, Unilever
Present: Chief growth and marketing officer, Swiggy
Swiggy has roped in Ashwath Swaminathan in a new role. He started his career at Kantas TNS.
Jan Bures
Previous: NSC Steering, head of project working capital management
Present: EVP sales, marketing and digital SkodaAuto Volkswagen Group India
Jan Bures has taken up a new position at SkodaAuto Volkswagen Group India. Bures has worked across Honda R&D Europe, Audi AG, Volkswagen of America, and Volkswagen (across different countries).
Daniel Erver
Previous: Chief executive officer, H&M brand
Present: Chief executive officer, H&M Group
H&M Group onboards Daniel Erver as chief executive officer. He steps into the shoes of Helena Helmersson. The move coincides with with H&M reporting a 4 percent decline in sales for December and January compared to the previous year. Erver has worked across PMP Marknadskonsult, Hennes&Mauritz and HandelsConsulting.
Vir S Advani
Present: Chairman and managing director, Blue Star
Blue Star promotes Vir S Advani in a new role. His innings at Blue Star began as the managing director.
Rajesh Ramakrishnan
Previous: Managing director, Perfetti Van Melle
Rajesh Ramakrishnan steps down as managing director from Perfetti Van Melle. He has worked in companies like Reckitt Benckiser, Marico, PepsiCo, Apollo Tyres and Hindustan Times.
Nidhee Kekre
Previous: Lead - WPP Unilever team, South Asia
Nidhee Kekre steps down from her position at WPP. She has worked across RFPL, Godrej Upstream, Effort BPO, Essar Global Shared Services, JetAir and GroupM.
Neeraj Sharma
Previous: Senior vice president, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi
Neeraj Sharma has moved on from L&K Saatchi & Saatchi. Sharma has worked across Satyam, Cadila Pharmaceuticals, Draft FCB Ulka, Rediffusion Y&R, DDB Mudra Group and 82.5 Communications.
Hemant Bakshi
Previous: Executive vice president, Unilever marketplace, chairman, Unilever Indonesia
Present: Chief executive officer, Ola
Hemant Bakshi joins Ola as CEO. He started his career with Unilever as executive director of sales and customer development.
Sandeep Kohli
Previous: General manager, Unilever Indonesia (beauty and wellbeing), board member, Unilever Indonesia
Present: Chief executive officer, Novel Jewels, Aditya Birla
Aditya Birla’s Novel Jewels has appointed Sandeep Kohli in a new role. He started his career with Unilever as sales manager.
Sidharth Shakdher
Previous: Executive vice president and chief marketing officer, Disney+ Hotstar
Present: Global chief business officer, Ola
Ola ropes in Sidharth Shakdher in a new role. He has worked across Samsung SDS, Canon, HP, Xerox Corporation, Reckitt Benckiser and Amazon.
Bimlendra Jha
Previous: Managing director, Jindal Steel and Power
Bimlendra Jha has stepped down from his position at Jindal Steel and Power. Jha has worked across Tata Steel, Tata Growth Shop, Tata Steel and Ambuja Cements.
Vikram Anand
Previous: Senior director - sales, Ciena
Present: Vice president - sales, Infinera
Infinera has appointed Vikram Anand in a new role. Anand has worked across Kanazia Digital Systems, Usha Communications, Siemens, Alcatel, Cisco Systems, Ericsson, and VMware.
Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy