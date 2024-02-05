CXO Moves: Exec movements across Mercedes-Benz, Swiggy, H&M, Ola, SkodaAuto Volkswagen and more

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

Amrit Baid

Previous: Customer experience manager, Mercedes-Benz AG

Present: General manager - marketing and customer experience, Mercedes-Benz India

Mercedes-Benz elevates Amrit Baid in a new role. He started his career at Mercedes-Benz as manager - marketing communications.

Manoj Bhat

Present: Managing director and chief executive officer, Mahindra Holidays Resorts India

Mahindra Holidays Resorts India has appointed Manoj Bhat as managing director and chief executive officer. His role will become effective starting May 17, 2024. Bhat steps into the shoes of Kavinder Singh as the MD and CEO.

Gourav Rakshit

Previous: Chief operating officer, Viacom18 Digital

Gourav Rakshit moves on from Viacom18. He has worked in companies like Nestle, Planetasia, Infosys Consulting and People Interactive.

Lucky Saini

Previous: Vice president and head of brand, Meesho

Present: Head of marketing and growth, CheQ

Lucky Saini joins fintech company CheQ in a new role. Saini has worked across Technopark Advisors, Star TV Network, Autumn Worldwide, Ogilvy & Mather, Manipal Global Education, Flipkart, Dentsu and Vedantu.

Prantik Mazumdar

Previous: Managing director, CXM Group - Dentsu International, Singapore

Present: President, TiE Singapore

Prantik Mazumdar has joined TiE Singapore as president. Mazumdar started his career at Accenture as a summer intern and went on to work across IE Singapore, StrategiCom, Pinstorm, Time International, Gamechanger Sports Ventures, Learncool and Dentsu International.

Ashwath Swaminathan

Previous: Vice president - oral care and deodorants, Unilever

Present: Chief growth and marketing officer, Swiggy

Swiggy has roped in Ashwath Swaminathan in a new role. He started his career at Kantas TNS.

Jan Bures

Previous: NSC Steering, head of project working capital management

Present: EVP sales, marketing and digital SkodaAuto Volkswagen Group India

Jan Bures has taken up a new position at SkodaAuto Volkswagen Group India. Bures has worked across Honda R&D Europe, Audi AG, Volkswagen of America, and Volkswagen (across different countries).

Daniel Erver

Previous: Chief executive officer, H&M brand

Present: Chief executive officer, H&M Group

H&M Group onboards Daniel Erver as chief executive officer. He steps into the shoes of Helena Helmersson. The move coincides with with H&M reporting a 4 percent decline in sales for December and January compared to the previous year. Erver has worked across PMP Marknadskonsult, Hennes&Mauritz and HandelsConsulting.

Vir S Advani

Present: Chairman and managing director, Blue Star

Blue Star promotes Vir S Advani in a new role. His innings at Blue Star began as the managing director.

Rajesh Ramakrishnan

Previous: Managing director, Perfetti Van Melle

Rajesh Ramakrishnan steps down as managing director from Perfetti Van Melle. He has worked in companies like Reckitt Benckiser, Marico, PepsiCo, Apollo Tyres and Hindustan Times.

Nidhee Kekre

Previous: Lead - WPP Unilever team, South Asia

Nidhee Kekre steps down from her position at WPP. She has worked across RFPL, Godrej Upstream, Effort BPO, Essar Global Shared Services, JetAir and GroupM.

Neeraj Sharma

Previous: Senior vice president, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi

Neeraj Sharma has moved on from L&K Saatchi & Saatchi. Sharma has worked across Satyam, Cadila Pharmaceuticals, Draft FCB Ulka, Rediffusion Y&R, DDB Mudra Group and 82.5 Communications.

Hemant Bakshi

Previous: Executive vice president, Unilever marketplace, chairman, Unilever Indonesia

Present: Chief executive officer, Ola

Hemant Bakshi joins Ola as CEO. He started his career with Unilever as executive director of sales and customer development.

Sandeep Kohli

Previous: General manager, Unilever Indonesia (beauty and wellbeing), board member, Unilever Indonesia

Present: Chief executive officer, Novel Jewels, Aditya Birla

Aditya Birla’s Novel Jewels has appointed Sandeep Kohli in a new role. He started his career with Unilever as sales manager.

Sidharth Shakdher

Previous: Executive vice president and chief marketing officer, Disney+ Hotstar

Present: Global chief business officer, Ola

Ola ropes in Sidharth Shakdher in a new role. He has worked across Samsung SDS, Canon, HP, Xerox Corporation, Reckitt Benckiser and Amazon.

Bimlendra Jha

Previous: Managing director, Jindal Steel and Power

Bimlendra Jha has stepped down from his position at Jindal Steel and Power. Jha has worked across Tata Steel, Tata Growth Shop, Tata Steel and Ambuja Cements.

Vikram Anand

Previous: Senior director - sales, Ciena

Present: Vice president - sales, Infinera

Infinera has appointed Vikram Anand in a new role. Anand has worked across Kanazia Digital Systems, Usha Communications, Siemens, Alcatel, Cisco Systems, Ericsson, and VMware.