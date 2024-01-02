Unilever's Krishnan Sundaram quits after 23 years

Unilever's vice president and business head for nutrition, Krishnan Sundaram, has moved on from the company.

Over the last 23 years, Sundaram, was in various leadership roles at Unilever. He was general Manager, Beverages between 2012 and 2014. He was then appointed VP - global marketing transformation and capability for nearly two years. Sundaram will be taking a short break, before moving on to his move, he said in a post on LinkedIn.

Sundaram has Master’s degree in Business Administration from Delhi University. He joined Hindustan Unilever in 2000 as a management trainee, working in his initial years in customer development. He moved to brand management in 2004, looking after the tea and coffee brands of Unilever in India. In 2010, he moved as marketing head of the premium laundry business and subsequently was the general manager of the beverages business, both within HUL.