Venkatachalam H. takes charge as new CEO and MD of Tata AIA Life Insurance

Venkatachalam H. has been appointed as the new CEO and MD, of and by Tata AIA Life Insurance, subject to regulatory approval from IRDAI. Venkatachalam H. will be taking over from the current CEO and MD, Naveen Tahilyani. As per reports, Tahilyani will take over Tata Digital as CEO. Tahilyani will also be promoted to the role of non-executive director at Tata AIA Life Insurance Company.

Venkatachalam has more than 27 years of extensive experience across multiple sectors such as life insurance, asset management and custodial services. He is proficient in sales & distribution, strategy, business and process development and key account management.

Venkatachalam joined Tata AIA in 2016 and assumed the position of president and chief distribution officer in his previous role. He has led numerous initiatives in areas such as marketing, strategy, analytics, and direct digital business.