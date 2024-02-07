comScore

Venkatachalam H. takes charge as new CEO and MD of Tata AIA Life Insurance

Venkatachalam H will take over from Naveen Tahilyani, current CEO and MD.

By  Storyboard18Feb 7, 2024 1:42 PM
Venkatachalam H joined Tata AIA in 2016 and assumed the position of president and chief distribution officer in his previous role. He has led numerous initiatives in areas such as marketing, strategy, analytics, and direct digital business.

Venkatachalam H. has been appointed as the new CEO and MD, of and by Tata AIA Life Insurance, subject to regulatory approval from IRDAI. Venkatachalam H. will be taking over from the current CEO and MD, Naveen Tahilyani. As per reports, Tahilyani will take over Tata Digital as CEO. Tahilyani will also be promoted to the role of non-executive director at Tata AIA Life Insurance Company.

Venkatachalam has more than 27 years of extensive experience across multiple sectors such as life insurance, asset management and custodial services. He is proficient in sales & distribution, strategy, business and process development and key account management.

Naveen's leadership drove the evolution of Tata AIA into a digitally empowered multi-channel enterprise. According to the announcement, under Naveen's direction, the company has advanced to the third position in terms of retail-weighted new business premiums and holds the top rank in retail sum assured among private sector life insurance firms.


First Published on Feb 7, 2024 1:42 PM

