comScore

Brand Makers

Vinay Shrivastava steps down as Udaan’s business head - FMCG

Vinay Shrivastava’s next move is unknown.

By  Storyboard18Feb 1, 2024 4:54 PM
Vinay Shrivastava steps down as Udaan’s business head - FMCG
Vinay Shrivastava began his career at Larsen & Toubro (L&T) where he managed the project planning and execution.

Vinay Shrivastava, who led udaan.com as business head - FMCG, has stepped down from his position. During his stint, Shrivastava authored and executed agile strategy, operating models, and execution framework across various functions of the FMCG and staples business.

He conceptualised and implemented a strategic and operational road map enhancing customer-centricity, improving operational efficiencies etc. Further, he enabled cross-functional collaborations at a C-suite level.

Shrivastava began his career at Larsen & Toubro (L&T) where he managed the project planning and execution. He moved to Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting and rose to the ranks as brand manager. He created the hand wash category and was responsible for brand marketing of Santoor and Wipro Safe wash brand.

Then, he joined ITC and as a regional sales manager, led the complete revamp of the ITC Personal Care, incense stick and matches business by adopting a multiple India approach with tailored inputs.

As the vice president at Tata Sky, he pivoted and thrived in a new domain and brought about substantial change to business by creating deeper in-roads with business, brand and distribution solutions.

He joined Marico and as business head - foods division, he developed new business verticals and products; and built a new set of brands with complete ownership of marketing, sales, manufacturing, supply chain and finance functions.


Tags
First Published on Feb 1, 2024 4:54 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Meet the Indian marketers returning home from global markets to take up CEO positions

Meet the Indian marketers returning home from global markets to take up CEO positions

Brand Makers

Unilever’s Ashwath Swaminathan joins Swiggy as chief growth and marketing officer

Unilever’s Ashwath Swaminathan joins Swiggy as chief growth and marketing officer

Brand Makers

Budget 2024 - Pass or fail? Reactions from Maruti Suzuki and upGrad

Budget 2024 - Pass or fail? Reactions from Maruti Suzuki and upGrad

Brand Makers

Budget 2024 - Pass or fail? Reactions from MobiKwik and Clevertap

Budget 2024 - Pass or fail? Reactions from MobiKwik and Clevertap

Brand Makers

News genre thrives: 6 percent growth in ad volumes surpasses pre-pandemic levels

News genre thrives: 6 percent growth in ad volumes surpasses pre-pandemic levels

Brand Makers

Fast fashion major H&M's CEO Helena Helmersson resigns as sales decline

Fast fashion major H&M's CEO Helena Helmersson resigns as sales decline

Brand Makers

Publicis Groupe's L&K Saatchi & Saatchi appoints Balakrishna Gajelli as executive creative director

Publicis Groupe's L&K Saatchi & Saatchi appoints Balakrishna Gajelli as executive creative director