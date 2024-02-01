Vinay Shrivastava steps down as Udaan’s business head - FMCG

Vinay Shrivastava, who led udaan.com as business head - FMCG, has stepped down from his position. During his stint, Shrivastava authored and executed agile strategy, operating models, and execution framework across various functions of the FMCG and staples business.

He conceptualised and implemented a strategic and operational road map enhancing customer-centricity, improving operational efficiencies etc. Further, he enabled cross-functional collaborations at a C-suite level.

Shrivastava began his career at Larsen & Toubro (L&T) where he managed the project planning and execution. He moved to Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting and rose to the ranks as brand manager. He created the hand wash category and was responsible for brand marketing of Santoor and Wipro Safe wash brand.

Then, he joined ITC and as a regional sales manager, led the complete revamp of the ITC Personal Care, incense stick and matches business by adopting a multiple India approach with tailored inputs.

As the vice president at Tata Sky, he pivoted and thrived in a new domain and brought about substantial change to business by creating deeper in-roads with business, brand and distribution solutions.