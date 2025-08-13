Ugaoo appoints Jackie Shroff as brand ambassador

ADVERTISEMENT
Ugaoo — India’s gardening company — has announced actor and pop culture icon Jackie Shroff as its brand ambassador.
Shroff, right from arriving at events with a spider plant slung around his neck, spreading the green message far and wide, to nurturing his own organic farm, his connection to nature is both personal and deeply profound, highlighted the company in its statement.
“Jackie Shroff is not just a face, he’s a feeling. For years, we’ve worked to make plants a part of India’s emotional and cultural fabric. And Jackie embodies everything we believe in: he's playful, rooted, and passionately green. There is nobody we would have worked with in this capacity — it was Jackie or no one. As we prepare to expand across Bharat, his presence brings instant relatability, timeless credibility, and a refreshing sense of fun to our story,” said Siddhant Bhalinge, founder & CEO, Ugaoo.
Shroff's association with Ugaoo launches with a campaign film conceptualised by Thought Over Design and produced by Cathect Studios. The film opens on a dramatic note with a distraught plant parent grieving over her wilted Alocasia. The actor consoles her in his signature style, ordering a fresh one from Ugaoo, with the promise of a longer and healthier plant for life. The film ends with the line, “Ugaoo, Bhidu, Ugaoo,”.
Speaking of the association, Shroff said, “Plants aren't just decor; they're companions, therapy, and a connection to life. Putting my hands in the soil brings me peace. Associating with Ugaoo is a no-brainer; they're spreading a green movement across India. Together, we're nurturing a generation that values nature. I'm glad to be a part of this mission, inspiring others to live rooted and connected.”
