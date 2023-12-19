VML sets up new leadership team for Asia Pacific

Global brand, customer experience and commerce agency, VML has announced its new in-market leadership team across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. The announcement comes as WPP creative agencies Wunderman Thompson and VMLY&R unify to create VML. VML works with a diverse range of blue-chip client partners across various industries in APAC, including Ford, The Coca Cola Company, HSBC, Unilever, Nestle, GSK, Zespri and more.

Under the leadership of newly appointed VML APAC Co-CEOs Audrey Kuah and Yi-Chung Tay, and with its regional principal offices in Mumbai, Shanghai, Singapore, and Sydney, the restructure sees the appointment of the following market leaders (by region) from January 1, 2024:

ANZ

In Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), Tom Tearle, VMLY&R ANZ CEO, is appointed to the role of CEO, VML ANZ. Gavin Bain, Wunderman Thompson CEO for Australia, moves to the role of VML Chief Consulting Officer, ANZ and Managing Director, Perth, Australia.

Southeast Asia

Singapore: Nimesh Desai, Wunderman Thompson CEO for Singapore, has been appointed as VML CEO, Singapore. Rhys Taylor, VMLY&R Managing Director, Singapore, takes on the role of VML Chief Client Officer, Singapore, focused on ensuring the new VML is providing the full suite of capabilities to its clients.

Indonesia: Samir Gupte, CEO, Wunderman Thompson, Indonesia, has been appointed CEO, VML Indonesia.

Malaysia: Kenni Loh, CEO, VMLY&R Malaysia, has been appointed CEO, VML Malaysia.

Philippines: Golda Roldan, CEO, Wunderman Thompson, Philippines, has been appointed CEO, VML Philippines.

Thailand: Parattajariya Jalayanteja, CEO Wunderman Thompson, Thailand has been appointed CEO, VML Thailand.

Vietnam: Ha Nguyen, VMLY&R CEO, Vietnam, has been appointed CEO, VML Vietnam.

East Asia

In China, Kevin Zhu, VMLY&R China CEO, has been appointed CEO VML, China, and Carter Chow Wunderman Thompson CEO for Greater China, steps into the role of President, VML China.

Hong Kong: Maggie Wong, CEO, Wunderman Thompson, Hong Kong, has been appointed CEO, VML Hong Kong.

Japan: Ichiro Ota, CEO, VML & Ogilvy Japan remains in his position; while Akira Suzuki, CEO, Wunderman Thompson Japan, moves into the role of COO, VML Japan.

Taiwan: Even Teng, CEO, Wunderman Thompson, Taiwan has been appointed CEO, VML, Taiwan.

South Asia

India is a key market for VML. The agency will announce India’s leadership in Q1 2024.

Commenting, Audrey Kuah, co-CEO, VML APAC, said: “We are thrilled to introduce our new APAC leadership team, who represent the cream-of-the-crop across two of the most awarded creative agencies in the region. As we unify our storied agencies, there is an exciting opportunity to redefine the possibilities of creativity and set the stage for more innovative and effective work.”