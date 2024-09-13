            
      VML India ropes in Abhinav Kaushik as Managing Partner - West and Growth Partner

      Previously, Abhinav Kaushik led FCB Group India as president.

      By  Storyboard18Sep 13, 2024 1:52 PM
      Abhinav Kaushik began his career at GE Capital as area sales manager and went on to work across Contract Advertising, M&C Saatchi London, J Walter Thompson and Dentsu.

      Abhinav Kaushik, who led FCB Group India as president, has been appointed as managing partner - west and growth partner.

      He stated, "Any new position comes in with a whole lot of challenges and responsibilities, and ideally when you get into the trenches and understand the business by deep-diving in totality, only then you have the right to tell the world about what's the new in your work life and what are you really embarking upon. The road is never paved with gold dust, you need to create your own path and your own future by taking everyone along. By converting vision into action and action into results."

      Kaushik began his career at GE Capital as area sales manager and went on to work across Contract Advertising, M&C Saatchi London, J Walter Thompson and Dentsu.

      At FCB Group India, Kaushik led all business operations and resources. He drove profitability, managed P&L and pursued all growth initiatives.

      He drove full-funnel solutions through active integration of group companies with multiple capabilities.


