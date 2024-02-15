VML India introduces new leadership team

VML, a worldwide brand, customer experience, and commerce agency, has introduced its leadership team in India. This strategic decision aims to enhance VML's utilisation of talented individuals and the insights of industry experts with deep local understanding.

The newly appointed leadership team includes:

Bhautik Mithani as the chief financial officer

Jyoti Mahendru as the chief people officer

Pinaki Bhattacharya as the chief strategy and client partnerships officer, VML India.

With more than 20 years of experience, Mithani has played an integral role in helping skilfully guide agencies through many changes in the industry over the last two decades. Previously a key member of the leadership team at Wunderman Thompson, he joined the agency from Rediffusion Brand Solutions, where he was Group CFO and a board member for nine years. Bhautik has demonstrated clarity of vision by carrying out several mission-critical projects, and high-level risk analysis, and has formulated strategies for various mergers and acquisitions.

With over two decades of HR experience, Mahendru was a key member of the Wunderman Thompson leadership team, partnering with senior stakeholders to provide overall people and culture leadership to the organization, and helping the organization meet its strategic goals. She previously led the People function at McCann Worldgroup, Walmart India, and STAR India, besides actively representing the Indian market in Global Diversity Coalitions & APAC Women Leadership groups in her various corporate assignments.

Bhattacharya has more than two decades of experience in advertising and communications. He started his career in account management, moved to his first role in strategic planning in the year 2000, and has been a planner for global and local blue-chip brands ever since. Over the years his work has spanned diverse categories such as F&B, Nutrition, Automobiles, Technology, and Durables, among others; and he is a trusted advisor to many of our clients and colleagues.

Babita Baruah, CEO, VML - India, expressed her enthusiasm about the new leadership team, stating, "Our commitment is to deliver world-class solutions to our clients, and with the expertise and leadership of our newly appointed team, we are well-positioned to take VML India to a new level and continue driving innovation in the dynamic Indian market."