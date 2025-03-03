Kalpesh Patankar Joins VML India as Group Chief Creative Officer

ADVERTISEMENT
VML, a global creative transformation agency, announced the appointment of Kalpesh Patankar, or Kal, as the industry knows him, as group chief creative officer, India. Patankar brings nearly two decades of experience to the role, most recently serving as chief creative officer at Leo Burnett Dubai.
Under his leadership, both VMLY&R Dubai and Leo Burnett Dubai achieved unprecedented success, from driving business wins to creating famous, industry-leading work. Dubai Lynx and MENA Effies, stated company in a statement.
“We are looking forward to having Kal back our global creative team. His extraordinary brand skills — particularly in the area of craft — are second to none. Under his creative leadership, brand building and the level of craft will flourish in India. He has a unique ability to bring humanity and creativity together to deliver solutions for clients that transcend marketing,” added Debbi Vandeven, CCO, VML.
“Kal's philosophy of 'Do good and put it out there' perfectly aligns with VML’s vision," said Babita Baruah, CEO, VML India. "His pursuit of creative excellence, combined with his proven ability to build high-performing teams, makes him the ideal leader to drive our creative vision across India."
"I have been considering returning to India for a long time, but I was waiting for the right moment, agency and team to do it with," said Kalpesh Patankar. "I believe that moment is now, with the team at VML. Creativity has the power to transform businesses, and I'm excited to collaborate with teams across India and APAC to deliver exceptional results for our clients."
Based out of the agency’s Mumbai office, Patankar will report to Debbi Vandeven, Global CCO, VML and Babita Baruah, CEO VML India. He will work closely with Paul Nagy, APAC CCO.
