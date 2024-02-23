Volkswagen appoints Susanne Franz as global chief marketing officer

German carmaker Volkswagen Group has promoted Susanne Franz to global chief marketing officer (CMO) after the position was left vacant following Nelly Kennedy's departure.
Franz led global marketing for the group’s Audi brand since 2019. In her new role, she will be tasked with overseeing Volkswagen’s marketing efforts globally for its passenger car business.
Among her core remit will be expanding the German car marque’s overall customer experience internationally, and making Volkswagen the brand that can shift most cars globally.
Nelly Kennedy was appointed global chief marketing officer (CMO) at the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand from mid-February 2023. She succeeded Jochen Sengpiehl, who moved to Volkswagen Group China as CMO.