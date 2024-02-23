comScore            

Brand Makers

Volkswagen appoints Susanne Franz as global chief marketing officer

Susanne Franz had been leading global marketing for the group’s Audi brand since 2019.

By  Storyboard18Feb 23, 2024 5:28 PM
Volkswagen appoints Susanne Franz as global chief marketing officer
Among her core remit will be expanding the German car marque’s overall customer experience internationally, and making Volkswagen the brand that can shift most cars globally.

German carmaker Volkswagen Group has promoted Susanne Franz to global chief marketing officer (CMO) after the position was left vacant following Nelly Kennedy's departure.

Franz led global marketing for the group’s Audi brand since 2019. In her new role, she will be tasked with overseeing Volkswagen’s marketing efforts globally for its passenger car business.

Among her core remit will be expanding the German car marque’s overall customer experience internationally, and making Volkswagen the brand that can shift most cars globally.

Nelly Kennedy was appointed global chief marketing officer (CMO) at the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand from mid-February 2023. She succeeded Jochen Sengpiehl, who moved to Volkswagen Group China as CMO.


Tags
First Published on Feb 23, 2024 5:28 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Internally people refer to me as chief marathon officer: TCS Global CMO Abhinav Kumar

Internally people refer to me as chief marathon officer: TCS Global CMO Abhinav Kumar

Brand Makers

Hershey's Ankit Desai elevated to GM role with an international mandate

Hershey's Ankit Desai elevated to GM role with an international mandate

Brand Makers

Junglee Poker partners with Anil Kapoor for new campaign

Junglee Poker partners with Anil Kapoor for new campaign

Brand Makers

Red FM appoints Kunal Jerath as national marketing head

Red FM appoints Kunal Jerath as national marketing head

Brand Makers

Four Byju's investors file suit with NCLT against the ed-tech company

Four Byju's investors file suit with NCLT against the ed-tech company

Brand Makers

Aditya Birla Group’s new paints company Opus appoints DDB Mudra as creative partner

Aditya Birla Group’s new paints company Opus appoints DDB Mudra as creative partner

Brand Makers

Women only social community app coto ropes in Ankhi Das as strategic advisor

Women only social community app coto ropes in Ankhi Das as strategic advisor
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!