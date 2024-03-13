comScore            

      Brand Makers

      Warner Bros. Discovery elevates Neeraj Jha as director - head of content and acquisition (sports)

      He was the head of content and acquisition (sports) at Warner Bros Discovery.

      By  Storyboard18Mar 13, 2024 8:22 AM
      Warner Bros. Discovery elevates Neeraj Jha as director - head of content and acquisition (sports)
      In his past role, Neeraj Jha led rights and acquisition efforts for Eurosport and Discovery Plus, negotiated and secured key content deals, that resulted in a 30 percent expansion of the content library and increased viewer engagement.

      Neeraj Jha, who led Warner Bros Discovery as head of content and acquisition (sports), has been elevated to the position of director - head of content and acquisition (sports).'

      In his past role, Jha led rights and acquisition efforts for Eurosport and Discovery Plus, negotiated and secured key content deals, that resulted in a 30 percent expansion of the content library and increased viewer engagement.

      He oversaw branded sales content production and strategy, collaborated with marketing teams to develop campaigns that generated a 25 percent increase in sponsorships and advertising revenue. He developed and implemented programming strategy, syndication, and slot selling initiatives, resulting in a 40 percent increase in viewership and improved market positioning.

      Jha started his career as an assistant producer at IMG and went on to work across E- TV network, Zee News, Ten Sports Network and Discovery Inc.


      Tags
      First Published on Mar 13, 2024 8:22 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Makers

      FCB/SIX India appoints Chinmay Chandratre as senior vice president - media

      FCB/SIX India appoints Chinmay Chandratre as senior vice president - media

      Brand Makers

      Women CMOs of India: Who are the ladies leading India's top brands?

      Women CMOs of India: Who are the ladies leading India's top brands?

      Brand Makers

      Anupam Mittal: Shaadi.com to Shark Tank, more about the outspoken entrepreneur

      Anupam Mittal: Shaadi.com to Shark Tank, more about the outspoken entrepreneur

      Brand Makers

      Hero Group's Hero Vired appoints Arjun Assi as head of product

      Hero Group's Hero Vired appoints Arjun Assi as head of product

      Brand Makers

      Axis My India appoints Prateek Dubey as chief operating officer

      Axis My India appoints Prateek Dubey as chief operating officer

      Brand Makers

      Bira91's associate director - marketing Vishal Gaba quits

      Bira91's associate director - marketing Vishal Gaba quits

      Brand Makers

      Airtel Payments Bank appoints Anuj Bansal as chief financial officer

      Airtel Payments Bank appoints Anuj Bansal as chief financial officer