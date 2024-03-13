Warner Bros. Discovery elevates Neeraj Jha as director - head of content and acquisition (sports)

Neeraj Jha, who led Warner Bros Discovery as head of content and acquisition (sports), has been elevated to the position of director - head of content and acquisition (sports).'
In his past role, Jha led rights and acquisition efforts for Eurosport and Discovery Plus, negotiated and secured key content deals, that resulted in a 30 percent expansion of the content library and increased viewer engagement.
He oversaw branded sales content production and strategy, collaborated with marketing teams to develop campaigns that generated a 25 percent increase in sponsorships and advertising revenue. He developed and implemented programming strategy, syndication, and slot selling initiatives, resulting in a 40 percent increase in viewership and improved market positioning.
Jha started his career as an assistant producer at IMG and went on to work across E- TV network, Zee News, Ten Sports Network and Discovery Inc.