Axis My India appoints Prateek Dubey as chief operating officer

Axis My India announced that it has appointed Prateek Dubey as its chief operating officer (COO), effective 1st February 2024. Under a full-time secondment from Google India, Dubey will play an instrumental role in spearheading and setting in motion the company’s crucial strategic initiative, a revolutionary People Empowerment Platform (PEP) – ‘a’ App and its pan-India rollout campaign, it said in a statement.
Concurrently, Dubey will also support in enhancing talent and performance quotient for Axis My India by supporting the hiring of C-suite positions and setting up key performance indicators (KPIs) to enhance business performance. Additionally, he will also be actively involved in business development initiatives by identifying various partnership opportunities.
Pradeep Gupta, chairman and managing director, Axis My India, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Prateek Dubey to Axis My India. With his extensive background, Prateek brings a proficient understanding and skills in building businesses on top of tech platforms. He also displays significantly effective strategic thinking and execution capabilities. We are confident that his exceptional expertise and unparalleled proficiency in the tech industry will be helpful in accelerating our People Empowerment Platform (PEP) – ‘a’ App to reach billions of citizens across India.”
Dubey has over 15 years of experience in the ad tech industry from both supply and demand sides. He was the Head of Google Marketing Platform at Google India starting from its early days. Previously he has also worked at various ad tech companies like Near and Komli media. “I am excited to join Axis My India as a secondee from Google India. It’s rare to find opportunities where your personal values and experiences overlap deeply with an organization’s mission therefore, I feel fortunate to be working with the Axis My India team. While AI & technology are great enablers, they need a sound economic flywheel to really deliver value to users at scale. I hope to channel my experiences and skill sets in these areas to contribute to Axis My India’s mission,” said Dubey.