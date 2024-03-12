Axis My India appoints Prateek Dubey as chief operating officer

Axis My India announced that it has appointed Prateek Dubey as its chief operating officer (COO), effective 1st February 2024. Under a full-time secondment from Google India, Dubey will play an instrumental role in spearheading and setting in motion the company’s crucial strategic initiative, a revolutionary People Empowerment Platform (PEP) – ‘a’ App and its pan-India rollout campaign, it said in a statement.

Concurrently, Dubey will also support in enhancing talent and performance quotient for Axis My India by supporting the hiring of C-suite positions and setting up key performance indicators (KPIs) to enhance business performance. Additionally, he will also be actively involved in business development initiatives by identifying various partnership opportunities.

Pradeep Gupta, chairman and managing director, Axis My India, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Prateek Dubey to Axis My India. With his extensive background, Prateek brings a proficient understanding and skills in building businesses on top of tech platforms. He also displays significantly effective strategic thinking and execution capabilities. We are confident that his exceptional expertise and unparalleled proficiency in the tech industry will be helpful in accelerating our People Empowerment Platform (PEP) – ‘a’ App to reach billions of citizens across India.”