Who is Gunjan Soni - YouTube India’s new country managing director?

Gunjan Soni, the new Country Managing Director of YouTube India, has built a career that reads like a roadmap for modern leadership, one that crisscrosses continents, industries, and disciplines, across two decades. She started her professional journey with McKinsey & Company, where she became a Partner in the Consumer and Marketing practice.

At Myntra, Soni helped shape India's nascent fashion e-commerce boom, leading marketing and business operations when "online shopping" was still an evolving concept for millions. As EVP at Star India, she worked at the intersection of storytelling and technology.

Further, as Group CEO at ZALORA, Soni managed growth. She reimagined it by pushing the company into new categories, launching loyalty programs, and championing personalization long before it became industry shorthand.

Born and educated in India, Soni's academic path included a Computer Science degree from Barkatullah Vishwavidyalaya followed by an MBA in Finance from XLRI Jamshedpur.

"Witnessing how YouTube empowers creators and connects millions of people across India is truly inspiring! I'm super excited about building on this foundation, fostering innovation, and further enhancing the platform's role in helping creators unlock new storytelling opportunities and reach billions of audiences globally," Soni shared about her appointment as MD of YouTube India.

She further mentioned that there’s so much potential to unlock - evolving how creators connect with their audiences, video commerce and shopping, Shorts, Connected TV, and helping viewers engage with content, creators, and brands they love.