Anant Ambani pre-wedding celebrations: Mark Zuckerberg dressed for ‘jungle-fever’ theme on day 2

International and Indian guests at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's high-profile pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar received a nine-page event guide as well as a wardrobe planner. The pre-wedding celebrations are from March 1-3.

Indian and global elite will gather in Jamnagar for the wedding which is touted as one of the world’s most high-profile events that will showcase India's soft power as well as offer a glimpse into Mukesh Ambanis' global influence and convening power.

Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg shared a photo of him and his wife dressed for the jungle-themed festivities on day 2.

Each of the three nights has themes. The opening day was called "An Evening in Everland", with the dress code listed as "elegant cocktail".

The second day will host "A Walk on the Wildside" with "jungle fever" the suggested dress code for the day. This event would be held outdoors in the Ambanis' animal rescue centre in Jamnagar.

Later a more elegant clothing for "Mela Rouge" with a dress code that is "dazzling desi romance", suggesting traditional South Asian outfits for all.

But guests, who are the who’s-who from the world of business, tech, entertainment, sport and more, have the option of wearing whatever they are comfortable in, "as we would like you to enjoy each moment to the fullest and make beautiful memories that last a lifetime", the guide said.