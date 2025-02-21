            

WPP's Chief People Officer Lindsay Pattison to step down

Lindsay Pattison has worked across Sony Ericsson, PHD Media, GroupM etc.

By  Storyboard18Feb 21, 2025 6:38 PM
Lindsay Pattison led GroupM as chief transformation officer where she led a number of change programs to support group and agency structures, talent and leadership development, culture and diversity, as well as WPP’s horizontality strategy.

Lindsay Pattison, who leads WPP as its chief people officer, will be stepping down from her position.

In a LinkedIn post, she shared, "It’s true—I’ll be stepping away from WPP, my home of 16 years, in the spring, I’m taking a very intentional break to recharge, and reflect before exploring new opportunities. I’m incredibly grateful to my colleagues and friends across the company."

Pattison began her career as a media manager at Team Y&R, and then joined Sony Ericsson as a brand manager. Then, she joined PHD Media as a managing partner, and then headed World Economic Forum as vice chair future of media global agenda council. Then, she held the position of president at Women in Advertising & Communications London. She joined Maxus Global where she was elevated to the position of CEO at a global level.

She led GroupM as chief transformation officer where she led a number of change programs to support group and agency structures, talent and leadership development, culture and diversity, as well as WPP’s horizontality strategy.

She is a member of the board Waldencast and Planet First Partners.


First Published on Feb 21, 2025 6:38 PM

