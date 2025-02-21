WPP's Chief People Officer Lindsay Pattison to step down

ADVERTISEMENT
Lindsay Pattison, who leads WPP as its chief people officer, will be stepping down from her position.
In a LinkedIn post, she shared, "It’s true—I’ll be stepping away from WPP, my home of 16 years, in the spring, I’m taking a very intentional break to recharge, and reflect before exploring new opportunities. I’m incredibly grateful to my colleagues and friends across the company."
Pattison began her career as a media manager at Team Y&R, and then joined Sony Ericsson as a brand manager. Then, she joined PHD Media as a managing partner, and then headed World Economic Forum as vice chair future of media global agenda council. Then, she held the position of president at Women in Advertising & Communications London. She joined Maxus Global where she was elevated to the position of CEO at a global level.
She led GroupM as chief transformation officer where she led a number of change programs to support group and agency structures, talent and leadership development, culture and diversity, as well as WPP’s horizontality strategy.
She is a member of the board Waldencast and Planet First Partners.