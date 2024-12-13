Zee Learn Limited appoints Mayank Jain as COO

ADVERTISEMENT
Zee Learn Limited has appointed Mayank Jain as its Chief Operating Officer, placing him at the forefront of the company's plans to broaden its presence across India, including less-penetrated Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.
Jain, who previously served Zee Learn in a business leadership role, returns to the company following experience at organizations such as Light-House Learning, Tata AIG General Insurance, Titan Limited, Whirlpool India, and Overnite Express.
This is Jain's second-inning with Zee Learn, having earlier worked here as the Business Head of COCO Schools and Brain Café.
Drawing on more than two decades of industry exposure, Jain is expected to guide Zee Learn in revenue enhancement, strategic planning, and restructuring initiatives, while also supporting new projects and strengthening the company's franchise network.
According to Chief Executive Officer and whole-time director Manish Rastogi, Jain’s familiarity with the education sector and operational expertise will be instrumental as the firm seeks to elevate educational standards and increase its reach across various regions of the country.