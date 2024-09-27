Zomato's co-founder and chief people officer Akriti Chopra steps down

ADVERTISEMENT
Akriti Chopra, who served as the co-founder and chief people officer of Zomato, has stepped down after a 13 year stint at the Indian multinational restaurant aggregator and food delivery company.
Chopra began her career at PwC, and her innings at Zomato began in 2011 as senior manager - finance and operations.
Since Zomato's IPO, this is the third senior exit at Zomato, stated a media report.
In 2022, Mohit Gupta, who led Zomato as the chief executive officer and had been elevated as the co-founder, had moved on from the company and started an omnichannel lifestyle brand Lyskraft. Gaurav Gupta, who led supply operations. Gaurav, who too was promoted to co-founder, founded a healthtech startup called Gabit, reported Moneycontrol.
Zomato's co-founder Pankaj Chaddah too moved on from the company in 2018.
This year in July, Zomato had brought back top executives Rahul Ganjoo and Pradyot Ghate into its fold, an exclusive Moneycontrol report stated.
In June, Zomato had confirmed that talks were on to acquire fintech company Paytm's movie ticketing and events business. If the deal was realised, Ganjoo and Ghate would have to produce new ideas for the going-out business, where the new vertical from the acqusition will eventually reside.
Previously, Ganjoo had led Zomato as head of new businesses, and Ghate was vice-president. Ganjoo, who began his innings at Zomato as vice president/ head of product management, stepped down from his position in January 2023. He is also an advisor at observe.ai, and has worked across Wipro Technologies, ThoughtWorks, Symantec, Twitter and Snapdeal.
Ghate, who joined Zomato as assistant vice president - growth, had moved out in July 2023. He has also worked at CEB.