Today in AI | AI to add $15.7 trillion to global GDP | Indian enterprises add AI to business strategy

The world of Artificial Intelligence has only begun to affect human lives. In times like these, staying up-to-date with the AI world is of utmost importance. Storyboard18 brings you the top AI news of the day.

Nearly half of Indian enterprises have embedded AI into business strategies, says study

Indian enterprises are racing ahead in artificial intelligence (AI) adoption, with nearly half having already embedded the technology into their IT and business strategies, according to a new report by OpenText and the Ponemon Institute. The study, which surveyed almost 1,900 senior IT and security leaders worldwide—including 337 in India—found that 48 per cent of Indian firms have integrated AI, placing the country among the global frontrunners.

However, the report, as quoted by PTI, cautioned that weak data foundations, information complexity, and cyber risks could slow India’s AI momentum. The report stated that while Indian enterprises are among the fastest adopters of Generative AI, gaps in information readiness are making it difficult to secure, govern, and scale AI across businesses.

AI to add $15.7 trillion to global GDP by 2030: FICCI-BCG report

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has emerged as the defining technology of the 21st century, poised to add nearly $15.7 trillion to global GDP by 2030. FICCI-BCG white paper on ‘The Global AI Race’, highlights the widening divide in AI adoption, calling for action to ensure AI drives inclusive global progress.

As per the report, over 66% of developed economies already have national AI strategies, compared to just 30% in developing economies and 12% in least-developed ones. This imbalance risks leaving many nations reliant on imported solutions.

The race is on four interdependent dimensions, compute, data, models, and talent. A few nations have taken the lead, with many focusing on specific AI interventions. For example, US and China have taken a lead and account for majority of the world’s AI professionals. Additionally, a few nations lead in AI innovation; however, most economies have potential to advance. A few sectors such as financial services and retail are leading with rapid AI integration due to data rich environments. However, socially critical sectors like agriculture and public services lag, constrained by fragmented infrastructure and funding challenges due to unclear RoI.

Cisco heads towards AI development, launches new data platform

Cisco has introduced a new data framework, Cisco Data Fabric, aimed at helping enterprises unlock the value of machine data for artificial intelligence (AI) development. Powered by Splunk, the platform is designed to reduce both the cost and complexity of managing large volumes of machine data while enabling businesses to train custom AI models and accelerate decision-making.

Currently available via Splunk Enterprise and Splunk Cloud Platform, Cisco Data Fabric will expand with additional capabilities over the coming years. Planned updates include Replay S3 for federated analytics in October 2025 and AI Canvas integration in 2026.

Microsoft strikes AI deal with Anthropic, eases reliance on OpenAI

Microsoft is expanding its artificial intelligence ecosystem by striking a deal with Anthropic to brings its AI models into Office 365 applications, according to a report by The Information.

The move means that Anthropic's cutting-edge model, Claude Sonnet 4, will soon power features in Word, Excel, Outlook, and PowerPoint - ending Microsoft's exclusive reliance on OpenAI's technology for its productivity suite.

The timing of the deal is significant. Microsoft's relationship with OpenAI has come under strain as the latter develops its own infrastructure and ventures into areas that directly compete with Microsoft, including a LinkedIn rival and plans to mass-produce AI chips with Broadcom by 2026.