Zoo Media appoints Satya Koniki as Head of Global Delivery

Zoo Media, an independent digital agency network has appointed Satya Koniki as the head of global delivery. He will be responsible for establishing global delivery centres (GDCs) that will leverage India's finest talent and offshoring capabilities to serve independent agencies worldwide.

Koniki has held key positions in global companies such as HCL, Wunderman, and Hogarth in India and e-commerce startups like Chegg and A1Books in the USA. His efficiency in offshoring, fostering robust agency partnerships, managing high-profile clients, and navigating the complexities of digital marketing will add tangible business value to the Zoo Media team.

Koniki commented on his new role saying, “Setting up global delivery hubs is about identifying talent, building teams at scale, tailoring processes and adapting to changing market dynamics to deliver client solutions - with Zoo Media, most of these are covered, so I am excited to push forward."

His responsibilities will encompass various regions within the Zoo Media Network, with a focus on Zoo Global Delivery. The network already has a team based in the US aiming to centralise offshore services.

Koniki's role involves overseeing operations worldwide, beginning with Indian centres and later expanding to different regions. He is adept at creating customized delivery centres to meet client needs and requirements, “It's about fostering flexibility and preparedness, ensuring that business operations can thrive regardless of external challenges, thereby delivering valuable services to clients,” he added.

He will work closely with cross-functional teams across sales, HR, finance, and client servicing. He will be reporting directly to Suveer Bajaj, Co-Founder of Zoo Media.

“Our Global Delivery Centres (GDCs) aim to create value for independent agencies worldwide by providing high-quality output through resource augmentation. Considering Satya’s expertise in building offshore centres of excellence, we look forward to him strengthening Zoo Media’s global positioning as a reliable partner,” said Suveer Bajaj, co-founder of Zoo Media.