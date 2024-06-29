10 world-famous brand names and their fascinating histories

Ever wondered where your shoe or smartphone got its name from? We use brand names all the time but rarely stop to think of their origins. Some of the most iconic brand names have stories that are bizarrely simple, yet fascinating. Each brand carries a story that resonates with consumers worldwide, adding to their enduring legacy and influence. Take a look at ten world-famous names and how they got their brands.

Nike

Founded in 1964 by Bill Bowerman and Phil Knight as Blue Ribbon Sports, the company initially operated as a distributor for Japanese shoe maker Onitsuka Tiger. In 1971, the brand changed its name to Nike, inspired by the Greek goddess of victory, marking a shift from a distributor to a manufacturer and propelling Nike towards becoming one of the world's leading brands.

Interestingly, Knight wanted to change the company's name to 'Dimension 6'. But, Nike was the preferred choice of the two names. The famous Nike logo, the swoosh was designed by Portland State University student, Carolyn Davidson for just $35. However, the company later gave her Nike products worth over $640,000.

Nike's slogan however, wasn't one that was created by someone within the company. The popular phrase 'Just do it' is actually inspired by notorious killer from the 70s, Gary Gilmore's last words, ‘Let’s do it.' Legendary ad man Dan Wieden of Nike's long-time ad agency Wieden + Kennedy came up with the line for an 80s campaign. He told filmmaker Doug Pray in his 2009 documentary Art & Copy, "I like the "do it" part of it."

Google

Larry Page and Sergey Brin founded Google in 1998, getting its name from "googol," a mathematical term representing the number 1 followed by 100 zeros. It was meant to reflect their mission to organize spectacular amounts of information available on the internet. Google quickly evolved to become a verb and went from a search engine into a big technology company, influencing how people access information globally.

Fun fact: The original name choice for the company was actually 'BackRub' and not Google.

Until early 2000, Google was only text-based. What's intriguing is how Google Images came about. In February 2000, Hollywood actress Jennifer Lopez wore a revealing Versace-created jungle print dress to the Grammy Awards. Google shared that it became the engine's most popular search ever, in a span of one night. It was the unprecedented demand for a picture that prompted Google to create their own image tab.

In 1997, Google wanted to sell its search engine to Yahoo for $1 million. Fortunately for Google, Yahoo declined.

An interesting fact to note is that Google owns a lot of domains that misspell Google. Thus, if you make a spelling error while typing in Google's name, it will still take you to the search engine.

Coca-Cola

Invented in 1886 by pharmacist John Pemberton, Coca-Cola's name comes from its original ingredients: coca leaves and kola nuts. The name was coined by Pemberton's bookkeeper, Frank Robinson, who also designed the iconic flowing script logo still used today. The name was written in Spencerian script which was popular with bookkeepers of the era.

The drink was initially sold as a tonic for common ailments, given that it contained cocaine from the coca leaves and caffeine from the kola nuts.

Businessman Asa Griggs Candler bought Coca-Cola from Pemberton in 1888 for $550. It was Candler who made the drink popular and brought it to the masses. Griggs marketed the brand heavily, and made millions in returns.

Today, the red and white logo is recognised by 94 percent of the world's population. Coca-Cola also noted that its name is the second most understood term in the world after 'okay'.

Apple

Founded by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak, and Ronald Wayne in 1976, Apple was named as a tribute to Jobs' time spent working on an apple orchard. The name also resonated with Jobs' vision of simplicity and approachability. Apple Inc. has since grown from a garage startup to one of the most valuable companies globally. The company's first logo included a picture of Isaac Newton.

Wayne left the company only 12 days after it started. He sold his 10 percent share then for $800 along with an additional payout of $1500.

Apple saw incredible success with the iPod. However, that was almost not the case. The creator of the iPod, Tony Fadell had offered the product to Real Networks and Philips before Apple. Both the companies declined the product.

McDonald's

Established in 1940 by Richard and Maurice McDonald, the fast-food chain was originally named McDonald's Famous Barbecue. In 1948, they rebranded to simply McDonald's, reflecting the shift to a simple menu of burgers, fries, and shakes. Ray Kroc, who later bought the franchise rights, transformed McDonald's into a global fast food giant and an iconic brand.

The famous McDonald's arch originally has only a single arch. It was in 1971 that Kroc trademarked the McDonald's name and changed its logo to what it is today. Around a dozen McDonald's stores in the US still feature the single arch logo.

Amazon

Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994, Amazon originally started as an online bookstore. Bezos chose the name Amazon because it represented something vast and exotic. The name also evoked the Amazon River, the largest river in the world, symbolizing the company's ambition to become the largest online retailer.

Bezos had shortlisted a couple other names in place of Amazon. They were 'Cadabra' (Abracadabra) and 'Relentless'.

Microsoft

Founded by Bill Gates and Paul Allen in 1975, Microsoft gets its name from a combination of "microcomputer" and "software." The name reflected the company's focus on developing software for personal computers. The company was initially known as Micro-Soft. However, the hyphen was soon done away with.

Microsoft signed its first major deal in 1980 with IBM for their computer's operating system. The deal went through for $50000 dollars. Gates became the youngest billionaire in the world at 31 in 1987.

Disney

Established by Walt Disney and Roy O. Disney in 1923, the company initially started as the Disney Brothers Cartoon Studio. In 1926, the name was changed to Walt Disney Studio, as he was the creative force behind the company. The name was later simplified to The Walt Disney Company, to signify a company that encompassed theme parks, television, and global entertainment.

Mickey Mouse wasn't drawn by Walt Disney. The famous character was created by Ubbe Eert “Ub” Iwerks, a friend of Disney. But, Walt Disney was the first ever voice of Mickey Mouse, that featured in the 1929 short film, 'Karnival Kid', where his only line was “Hot dog, hot dog.”

The first ever animated feature film released by The Walt Disney Company which was 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' in 1937.

Toyota

Toyota originally started as a division of Toyoda Automatic Loom Works. It was founded by Kiichiro Toyoda in 1937 and the company was named after its founder. Toyota was chosen for its easier pronunciation and the fact that it took eight brush strokes to write in Japanese, which is considered auspicious in its culture.

Sony

Established in 1946 by Masaru Ibuka and Akio Morita, Sony started as Tokyo Tsushin Kogyo (Tokyo Telecommunications Engineering Corporation). In 1958, the company rebranded as Sony. The word comes from the Latin word "sonus," meaning sound, and from "sonny," a slang term used in Japan at the time to refer to young boys.

Sony's 'Walkman' is known to have revolutionised the way people hear music today. The product that was originally uninteresting to executives at the company, ended up being sold for 31 years.

In 1994, Sony released the Playstation. The gaming console created a huge buzz in the gaming world, challenging the then leader Nintendo. Playstation is one of the most successful gaming consoles of all time.

Interestingly, Nintendo had signed an agreement with Sony, where the latter would manufacture an add-on device that would play CDs for Nintendo's console. However, due to issues over licensing of the device, the deal fell through.