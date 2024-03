Adobe and Microsoft partner to bring new Gen AI capabilities to marketers

Today at Adobe Summit – the world’s largest digital experience conference – Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) and Microsoft (Nasdaq:MSFT) announced plans to bring Adobe Experience Cloud workflows and insights to Microsoft Copilot for Microsoft 365 to help marketers overcome application and data silos and more efficiently manage everyday workflows.

These new integrated capabilities will bring relevant marketing insights and workflows from Adobe Experience Cloud applications and Microsoft Dynamics 365 to Microsoft Copilot, assisting marketers as they work in tools such as Outlook, Microsoft Teams and Word to develop creative briefs, create content, manage content approvals, deliver experiences and more.

“The demand for personalized content across social media, mobile and other fast-moving channels has been exploding, pushing marketers to drive greater efficiency and productivity in their everyday work,” said Amit Ahuja, senior vice president, digital experience business at Adobe. “Marketers spend a great deal of their day working across Adobe and Microsoft applications, and the partnership provides a unique offering for marketing teams, streamlining daily tasks across planning, collaboration, create and campaign execution.”

“Microsoft and Adobe share a common goal of empowering marketers to focus on the work that’s most important – creating impactful campaigns and enhancing customer experiences,” said Jared Spataro, corporate vice president, AI at Work, Microsoft. “By integrating contextual marketing insights from Adobe Experience Cloud applications and Dynamics 365 within the flow of work through Copilot for Microsoft 365, we deliver on our shared goal while helping marketers streamline their efforts, break down barriers, and deliver exceptional results.”

According to a recent survey conducted by Microsoft, 43 percent of marketing and communications professionals reported that having to switch between digital applications and programs was disruptive to their creativity.

Together, Adobe and Microsoft will address these challenges. Initial capabilities will focus on addressing the needs of marketers who often work across multiple teams internally and externally while managing campaign goals, status and actions. The capabilities will address scenarios including:

Strategic insights in the flow of work: Enriched with relevant campaign insights from Adobe Experience Cloud applications such as Adobe Customer Journey Analytics and Adobe Workfront, combined with Dynamics 365, the Copilot for Microsoft 365 experience helps marketers get quick insights and updates in Outlook, Teams and Word. Marketers can ask questions to get the status of a marketing project, understand the effectiveness of a campaign, outstanding approvals, and actions to take, or the audience and KPIs being defined in the latest campaign brief.

Create campaign briefs, presentations, website updates and emails with relevant context: Marketers can be even more data-driven without having to go to multiple tools or people for insights. Marketing insights from Adobe and Dynamics 365 will be available in Copilot for Microsoft 365 to create briefs, presentations for exec reviews, or any kind of report or message. Marketers can also create imagery with Adobe Firefly generative AI or copy for marketing experiences through Adobe Experience Manager Sites; marketers can create content in Word that gets published directly to channels such as web and mobile.

Keep projects moving with in-context notifications and summaries: Often marketers will need to go into multiple applications, emails and chats to compile a project status – from feedback and approvals to work item changes or due dates. These integrated capabilities informed by Adobe Workfront can work across these applications to create notifications informed by relevant marketing data to stay on top of any changes and actions to take.