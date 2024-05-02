Airbnb introduces Icon: Jahnvi Kapoor opens the door to her family home in Chennai

Today, Airbnb is introducing Icons, a new category of extraordinary experiences hosted by the world’s greatest names in music, film, television, art, sports, and more. Icons take you inside worlds that only existed in your imagination—until now. Sleep in the Ferrari Museum. Stay in Prince’s Purple Rain house. Spend a day at Bollywood Icon Janhvi Kapoor’s coastal abode. Today, Airbnb unveiled the first 11 Icons on Airbnb, with new experiences dropping around the world throughout the year.

“Icons bring to life experiences that are magical and truly beyond imagination,” said Amanpreet Bajaj, General Manager, Airbnb India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan. “As part of the Icons launch, we are thrilled to partner with Janhvi Kapoor for this special campaign, which will offer an unprecedented glimpse into Janhvi's coastal beach home,” he added.

About the home: Janhvi Kapoor’s Beachside Paradise

Nestled on four acres of serene beachfront, Janhvi Kapoor’s coastal home is a sanctuary of tranquility and warmth. The home has been the stage for many childhood summers spent with her dear family and will now be available to select Airbnb guests for the first time ever. Guests will have the privilege of immersing themselves in the rich tapestry of the Kapoor family legacy and be able to unwind like their favorite Bollywood star during their stay.

Janhvi will personally greet the guests and escort them on an exclusive tour of her home. From the hand-crafted marble lotus sculpture gracing the entrance of the home and ushering in positive energy and good luck, to the expansive interior spaces styled in bamboo, rattan, and marble, the entire home is designed for ultimate relaxation. Within the heart of the home lies the minimalist living room, the dining area rich with cherished family memories, Janhvi’s dressing room where she develops her natural skincare treatments and the airy master bedroom. Towards the back of the house lies a vast garden dotted with palm trees and fountains, with an expansive swimming pool and shaded gazebo offering an idyllic spot to relax and enjoy an alfresco sunset.