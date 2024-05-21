Angel One’s Prabhakar Tiwari on winning the IPL ad game | Mindshare's Gopa Menon quits | Govt finds samples of Everest Spices non-compliant

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

Angel One’s Prabhakar Tiwari on winning the IPL ad game

A recent infographic by Synchronize India Marketing Services in collaboration with Unomer, analyzing the "Top 20 Most Visible and Recalled Brands of IPL 2024," ranked Angel One among the top 3.

“This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our incredible team and our agency partners. It's a significant milestone in our first year as an IPL sponsor with comparatively modest spends,” says Prabhakar Tiwari ~ PT, chief growth officer, Angel One.

M&E stakeholders urge TRAI to exclude OTT, online gaming and music from Broadcasting policy

As Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) nears the finalisation of the National Broadcast Policy (by the May-end), stakeholders from media and entertainment industry have urged the TRAI to confine its recommendations on the National Broadcasting Policy (NBP) solely to matters within the broadcasting sector.

As per a media report, the stakeholders are advocating for the exclusion of non-broadcasting concerns such as OTT, online gaming, film, and music, citing that these areas fall outside TRAI's jurisdiction.

Mindshare's Gopa Menon quits; Menon was digital head for South Asia at the GroupM-owned firm

Media services company that is part of GroupM and WPP, Mindshare’s digital head for South Asia, Gopa Menon has quit, Storyboard18 can confirm.

At Mindshare, Menon was responsible for driving digital transformation for the network, strategizing and implementing business strategies, digital strategies and roadmaps for Mindshare South Asia and its clients.

PepsiCo's Kalen Thornton joins Pizza Hut as global brand chief

Kalen Thornton, who led PepsiCo as vice president - sports, entertainment and gaming, has joined Pizza Hut as global brand chief. In his past role, Thornton led sports, entertainment, and gaming across the PBNA portfolio marketing: Pepsico, Gatorade, and Energy brands.

Thornton's role will become effective starting June 10, where he will report to Aaron Powell, division chief executive officer, Pizza Hut.

In his new role, Thornton will lead Pizza Hut's global brand strategy and oversee all aspects of marketing which will span across 110 markets and territories.

Govt finds samples of Everest Spices non-compliant; asks for corrective measures

The government of India has conducted tests on the presence of this carcinogenic chemical in the Indian spice brands and has found that some samples of Everest Spices were non-compliant under the strictest standards (0.1 mg per Kg) regarding the presence of ethylene oxide (EtO). Meanwhile, the samples of MDH were found to be compliant.