Bajaj Consumer Care portfolio strengthens with the acquisition of Vishal Personal Care

Bajaj Consumer Care Limited has announced the acquisition of company Vishal Personal Care that owned Banjara’s, a well-established and trusted hair and skin care brand. This announcement came on Feb 14, 2025, after the board meeting of Bajaj Consumer Care, that owns the flagship Bajaj Almond Drops brand.
Under the terms of the agreement, Bajaj Consumer Care will acquire a 100 percent stake in the company in a two-phase transaction, starting with an initial 49 percent stake, followed by the remaining 51 percent in the second tranche. The estimated transaction value stands at INR 120 crore, with an enterprise value of approximately INR 108.3 crore.
Strategic rationale and synergies
Enhanced Market Reach:
With the acquisition of Vishal Personal Care Pvt Ltd, Bajaj Consumer Care(BCCL) will be leveraging Vishal’s extensive distribution network to deepen their penetration in South India.
BCCL will also introduce brand Banjara’s products in its stronghold Hindi-speaking markets (HSM), effectively doubling its reach in both the regions.
Financial strength: Vishal Personal Care along with its brand Banjara’s has demonstrated a robust financial track record with a four-year CAGR of 14 percent and an annual revenue exceeding INR 50 crore. The company maintains high single-digit EBITDA margins and operates debt-free with positive cash flow.
Growth in organized trade and international markets: Bajaj Consumer Care with the wide range of products, will scale up its presence in modern trade and export markets, capitalizing on the global trend toward natural personal care solutions.
Jaideep Nandi, managing director of Bajaj Consumer Care, said, “Acquisition of Vishal Personal Care Pvt. Ltd. is a strategic step in strengthening Bajaj Consumer Care's footprint in the five southern markets. The addition of Banjara’s to our portfolio enhances our ability to serve the evolving consumers across India, while also complementing our product range for further expansion."