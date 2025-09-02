BCCI opens bidding for national team lead sponsor rights, sets ₹300 cr eligibility bar

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has formally announced the release of its Invitation for Expression of Interest (IEOI) for the prestigious National Team Lead Sponsor Rights, opening the door for reputed entities to associate with Indian cricket at the highest level. The move comes after Dream11 stepped out as the sponsor after passing of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025.

The IEOI, released on September 2, 2025, outlines the terms, conditions, and eligibility criteria governing the submission and evaluation of bids. Interested bidders must pay a non-refundable fee of ₹5 lakh plus applicable GST to access the documents. The last date to purchase the IEOI is September 12, 2025, while final bid submissions are due by September 16, 2025.

“All bidders are required to purchase the IEOI to be eligible, but purchasing alone does not guarantee participation. Only entities meeting the eligibility requirements as outlined will be allowed to bid,” said BCCI Honorary Secretary Devajit Saikia in the announcement.

Eligibility Criteria

Under the general eligibility framework, any global entity, along with its parent or subsidiary companies, may participate. However, only the entity that has purchased the IEOI—or another company within the same group—may submit a bid.

The BCCI has set significant financial requirements, demanding that bidders must demonstrate either:

An average turnover of at least ₹300 crore over the past three audited years, or

An average net worth of at least ₹300 crore over the same period.

In addition, bidders must meet the “Fit and Proper Person” standard, ensuring no history of criminal convictions involving moral turpitude, fraud, or economic offences, no conflicts of interest as per BCCI rules, and no record of being a willful defaulter.

Restrictions and Ineligibility

To maintain transparency and integrity, the BCCI has explicitly barred companies involved in betting, gambling, online money gaming, and cryptocurrency-related businesses from participating. Entities associated with prohibited activities under the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, are also ineligible.

Further, BCCI has prohibited participation from companies in certain Blocked Brand Categories, where existing sponsorship deals already exist. These categories include:

Athleisure and sportswear manufacturers

Banks and financial services (including NBFCs)

Non-alcoholic cold beverages

Fans, mixer grinders, and safety locks

Insurance

Only existing BCCI sponsors in these categories may renew or continue participation.

Additionally, Prohibited Brand Categories include alcohol products, gambling and betting services, cryptocurrency businesses, online money gaming, tobacco, and any brand that could offend public morals, such as pornography.

The board has also cautioned against surrogate branding attempts, warning that bids submitted under proxy brands or misleading identities will not be entertained.

BCCI’s Discretion

The BCCI has reserved the right to cancel or amend the IEOI process at any stage without offering any explanation, reinforcing its authority over the bidding process.

Interested bidders are required to confirm payment details by emailing sponsorship@bcci.tv , as laid down in the IEOI’s Annexure A.