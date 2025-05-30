BIS to tighten standards, improve testing; approves Rs 78 cr boost for testing infrastructure

Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and New & Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, presided over the 9th meeting of the Governing Council of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) in New Delhi. As the ex-officio President of the Council, the Minister reviewed BIS’s key achievements and laid out a forward-looking agenda to deepen India’s quality infrastructure and regulatory framework.

Joshi lauded BIS’s expansion of mandatory hallmarking to 371 districts, calling it a major step towards consumer protection and quality assurance. He directed BIS to cover more districts in the coming year, emphasizing greater outreach and awareness among industries and stakeholders about BIS’s initiatives.

Highlighting the growing importance of standardization, the Minister noted that BIS has developed 23,798 Indian Standards across sectors and played a pivotal role in supporting government departments to scale up Quality Control Orders (QCOs), from just 14 in 2014 to 191 today, covering 774 products and two horizontal QCOs. “BIS is not just a regulator; it should act as a facilitator,” Joshi said. He acknowledged that over 2.5 lakh samples were tested in 2024-25 and emphasized the need for zero tolerance towards malpractice.

To support emerging sectors, Joshi approved proposals worth Rs 78 crore to boost testing capacity for aerospace components, solar PV modules, organic food and high-voltage equipment. He also called for greater engagement with MSMEs to ensure their compliance readiness and better integration into the standards ecosystem.

Ministers from Andhra Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Gujarat and Assam attended the meeting, along with senior officials including Secretary of the Department of Consumer Affairs, Nidhi Khare.

BIS in the meeting announced that India will host the 89th edition of the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) General Meeting in New Delhi from September 8–19, 2025. The event is expected to draw over 1,500 participants from more than 150 countries, featuring management sessions, technical committee meetings, workshops, and exhibitions.